Video: “I’m not wearing a ring because of you” - Boston Celtics forward sends heartwarming message to Steph Curry

Steph Curry's college jersey retirement ceremony garnered a lot of attention from the basketball community. However, a congratulatory message from Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams was certainly a welcome surprise.

Davidson College recently retired No. 30 to honor Curry. The momentous occasion was also paired with the Golden State Warriors superstar receiving his college diploma.

Curry was also inducted into Davidson's Hall of Fame at the event. The entire Curry family showed up to support the four-time NBA champion.

Other than family, the superstar also received heartfelt messages in the form of a tribute video. However, the video also featured a surprise appearance by Celtics forward Grant Williams.

Williams' appearance was unexpected considering their "rivalry" after the NBA Finals. However, the Celtics forward had some heartwarming words for Curry as he topped it off with an amusing comment.

"First off, I wanted to say congratulations. It's a huge accomplishment. It's a blessing. I wore 30 in high school because of you. I'm not wearing a ring because of you, so I'm a little partial. But congratulations on your success. I wish you luck and I'll see you again next year."

The ongoing banter between Grant Williams and Steph Curry has been fun to watch. Although Williams made some comments about the Warriors superstar during the finals, Curry had the last laugh.

Curry even took a shot at Williams while hosting this year's ESPYs.

Since receiving his college diploma, Curry has only added to his long list of achievements.

Steph Curry will end up in the NBA Hall of Fame

Steph Curry at the NBA 75 event.

Steph Curry's mini-graduation ceremony was also paired with an induction to Davidson's Hall of Fame. At the event, his father, Dell Curry, also mentioned that the Basketball Hall of Fame was the next stop for his son.

This holds true for several reasons. In many ways, it's almost an irrevocable fact at this point. The sheer impact that Steph Curry has had on the game is hard to fully comprehend.

When combining this with his success on the court, Curry easily finds himself ranked alongside the best in the game. Widely regarded as the greatest shooter of all time, "Chef Curry" has routinely displayed why he deserves to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

With four NBA titles, two MVP awards and one Finals MVP, Curry has been a part of one of the most successful dynasties in the modern era. He was also selected as one of the 75 greatest players off all time as part of NBA's 75th anniversary team.

Coming off a title run in his 13th season, the Warriors superstar showed no signs of slowing down. Having won four titles in the span of eight years, Curry will hope to lead the side to back-to-back championships next season.

