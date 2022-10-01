Video: “I am a smart businessman … I’m good at everything” – LeBron James addresses his recent investment in a pickleball franchise, talks about his shoes; calls them "finesse"

LeBron James, his business partner Maverick Carter and their company LRMR Ventures are investing in a Major League Pickleball franchise. During a recent practice, James answered some questions regarding the investment and even had some fun with media members. NBA reporter Mark Medina shared a clip of LeBron James explaining his decision to invest in pickleball.

“Fastest growing sport in America right now. I’m a smart man. I’m a smart businessman. And it’s very smart,” James said.

James also talked about his own experience with the game.

“We got a great group to be able to put that team together. It’s actually a really, really cool sport. I have a home in Cabo, and we actually have a pickleball court there. So, we actually play a lot during the offseason. It’s pretty fun, and I think a lot of people enjoy it,” James said.

James later told a story about one of his friends who tried out pickleball.

“A friend of mine said, he’s around my age, and he said he went to a pickleball place one time and there was like some 60-year-old man there, and he thought he was gonna show up and just dominate him. And he got his ass kicked, and that was hilarious. So I think it’s pretty cool," James said.

Finally, a reporter asked LeBron James if he was any good at pickleball.

“I’m good at everything. What kind of question is that? You know me, man,” James said.

The reporter said the game was more about finesse. James took the opportunity to turn the discussion toward his shoes.

"I can finesse too. That's why I got on the low cuts now," James said.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina LeBron James on investing in a pickle ball team LeBron James on investing in a pickle ball team https://t.co/XQP8qKMUXJ

Additional details on LeBron James’ investment in pickleball, America’s fastest-growing sport

2022 USA Pickleball West Diamond Regional

Pickleball is not a well-known mainstream sport. The paddle sport, based on a combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton, has been growing rapidly over the past few years.

According to a study by the “Sports & Fitness Industry Association,” pickleball was played by an estimated 4.8 million people in the US in 2017. The Major League Pickleball league (MLP) hopes that number will reach 40 million by 2030.

The league’s plan for expansion provided NBA superstar LeBron James with an opportunity to invest. The MLP currently has 12 teams and 48 players but plans to expand to 16 teams. Fellow NBA stars Kevin Love and Draymond Green are reportedly a part of the investment team, along with multiple other prominent businessmen and companies.

MLP founder Steve Kuhn recently spoke about the impact of these recent investments in the league.

"Having SC Holdings, LRMR Ventures, and their incredible group as owners and investors in Major League Pickleball is not just great for MLP. It's a watershed moment for pickleball in general," Kuhn said.

Check out the videos below for more info on America’s fastest-growing sport.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far