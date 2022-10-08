Video: “If my momma in the lane with a Clippers jersey on, she’s getting punched on” – Lebron James comically proves his loyalty to LA Lakers

Despite playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat early in his career, LeBron James is now only loyal to the LA Lakers. In a teaser video for the new episode of "The Shop," James hilariously uses a unique example.

James joined the Lakers for the 2018-19 NBA season. Since then, he's experienced it all. He's lost, won and became half a billionaire as a player for the Lakers. This explains why he's got nothing but love and loyalty to the Los Angeles franchise. The feeling is mutual with the city as they love having James around.

In the teaser video, the 18-time All-Star shared with everyone how loyal he is:

"If my momma play for the Clippers and she in the lane, she getting punched on!" James hilariously said. "And I hope she would be like: 'You know what ,son, you got that one. I'm coming back for your ass though!' I hope so!"

LeBron James isn't known to be the most loyal player in the game. But one thing is for sure, he keeps his promises to the teams that he joins. The four-time MVP is about to enter his 20th season, which is a huge accomplishment. He and the Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem will become the ninth and 10th players to do so in NBA history.

Plus, James is still doing it at a high level. James could break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record as the league's all-time scoring leader this season. Being known as a pass-first guy, James surely knows a thing or two about scoring as well.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James do not have a relationship

Even with both legends playing for the same franchise, there has been little to no interaction between LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. They are both all-time greats, and they're often not compared to one another. But now they will be as James gets closer to Jabbar's scoring record.

In an interview posted by Bleacher Report, James was asked about his thoughts on chasing Kareem's record. Additionally, he was asked if they have a friendship or a relationship. This was his answer:

"No thoughts. And no relationship."

LeBron on chasing Kareem’s scoring record and if they have a relationship "No thoughts. And no relationship"LeBron on chasing Kareem’s scoring record and if they have a relationship https://t.co/yls2c1DJgF

Kareem has been critical of James, especially during the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and how the Lakers swingman handled the situation.

In 2021, during the Lakers' game against the Indiana Pacers, James pulled out the "big balls" celebration after hitting a clutch 3-pointer. Kareem later posted a video criticizing James' celebration.

"For me, winning is enough," Abdul-Jabbar said. "Why do you need to do a stupid childish dance and disrespect the other team on the court? It doesn't make sense. GOATs don't dance."

With all the animosity between the two, some are hopeful that both legends will get a chance to talk to each other before it's too late.

