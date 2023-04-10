Video: Indiana Pacers hilariously plastic wrap Bennedict Mathurin's car

Bennedict Mathurin just finished up his first season in the NBA, and his teammates made sure to have some fun with him. With his rookie duties coming to a close, the Indiana Pacers made sure to get one last laugh in at his expense.

Throughout all sports, it's common to see older players play jokes on rookies. Sometimes they make them do embarrassing things like sing and dance, or they become the victims of practical jokes.

Since the Indiana Pacers did not secure a postseason spot, the 2023 campaign has come to a close for them. Bennedict Mathurin got a gift from his team for completing his first NBA season, but it wasn't something he wanted.

Late Sunday afternoon, the Pacers posted a video to their social media accounts. It was a reaction from the team and Mathurin as he found his car in the parking lot completely wrapped up. The young guard took it well as he cut through all the wrapping while his teammates recorded and joked at his expense.

the vets had Bennedict Mathurin's car plastic wrapped when we got back from New York. last day as the rookie.

Bennedict Mathurin had extremely successful rookie year

It might not have ended the way he wanted, but Bennedict Mathurin should be pleased with his rookie season. He instantly proved to be a key piece for the Indiana Pacers moving forward.

The former No. 6 pick played in 78 games this season and posted averages of 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He played so well through stretches of the year that he was in the mix as a Rookie of the Year favorite. However, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero eventually broke away as the clear frontrunner.

With Mathurin proving to be a legit talent in the NBA, the Indiana Pacers are moving along in their rebuild quickly. Tyrese Haliburton is already an All-Star-level player, and Mathurin is showing great potential as well.

This season, the Pacers finished just outside of the play-in tournament in 11th place. That being said, they aren't far off from being back in the playoff mix. If Mathurin is able to take a step forward in year two, they should be able to climb up a couple spots in the standings.

In less than two years since the Damontas Sabonis trade, Indiana has already completely turned things around. They have their new pillar of the organization in Haliburton, and guys like Mathruin are proving they will be factors in the next phase of the franchise.

