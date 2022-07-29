Video: "It's about to get terrorized... by the master of disaster!" - 3x DPOY Dwight Howard cuts a WWE promo at Summer Slam tryouts, meets Triple H and discusses interest in joining pro-wrestling

Dwight Howard is currently without an NBA team as the LA Lakers parted ways with him after the 2021-22 season. The 36-year-old has attracted interest from a few other teams, but is yet to find his next destination.

Howard, who is listed at 6 feet 10 can be a big problem for opposition defenses in the paint. He was a stellar player in his prime years. Although Dwight Howard isn't as imposing as he was before, he could certainly make some noise in the WWE ring. The 2020 NBA champion made an appearance at the WWE Tryout in Nashville.

He also cut a promo, where he played "Sho'nuff", who was a villain from the movie, Last Dragon. The 37-year-old was stellar in the role. His brilliance there would have certainly helped him grab the attention of Triple H, who is the new Head of Creative for WWE. Howard also met the former wrestler and had a conversation with him, where he was seen patiently listening to "The Game."

He spent five hours at the event and was seen asking a few doubts to the coaches about wrestling. In an interview with Arash Markazi, Dwight Howard also shared that he sees a future in WWE.

"I think it is something that's in my future. I love the WWE, I love wrestling... I'm grateful and thankful for this opportunity to be here and just witness this whole thing, tryouts and everything.

"Hopefully, one day I'll be in the ring wrestling and holding up a belt, that would be amazing."

Physically, Dwight Howard has all the tools to excel in WWE. He is tall and powerful, but there is a lot more required than just that to be a part of the wrestling industry.

The biggest of WWE stars, put in years of hard work before they made their way to the ring. Several NBA stars have tried their hand at getting into WWE.

Dwight Howard could add his name to that list. It would be interesting to see him in the ring go up against other professionals.

Which NBA team could Dwight Howard sign with for next season?

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

Dwight Howard had a few good games in his last season with the LA Lakers. He averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in just 16.2 minutes per game. However, the team needed to make some big changes after their poor season and as a result, they parted ways with the center.

Howard was a key part of the Lakers' championship run in 2020. His contributions off the bench were massive for the team. At 36, the eight-time All-Star does have some more time left in the league.

According to reports, the Brooklyn Nets are a team that could land the three-time defensive player of the year.

With Andre Drummond gone, Howard could prove to be the perfect replacement for him. His raw power is something the team can make use of at the center position.

The 36-year-old has the experience of playing on the biggest stage. He could prove to be a necessary veteran presence in the locker room.

Howard has also previously played with the likes of Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. This could help him fit in easily with the team. While there is still no confirmation of the move, it could prove to be an exciting one for both the player and the franchise.

