Video: James Harden and Kevin Durant get together to hype up Travis Scott after his show in London in Kylie Jenner’s presence

Former teammates James Harden and Kevin Durant were recently spotted backstage with rapper Travis Scott after his concert in London. Scott was excited after delivering a stellar show, his first solo event since the Astroworld tragedy. Harden showed love to the Grammy-nominated rapper as he kept calling him the 'biggest in the world,' while KD popped a bottle of champagne.

Here's a clip of the NBA superstars at Travis Scott's show:

It was surprising to see the former MVPs bonding together. Kevin Durant wasn't happy with James Harden as he requested a trade from Brooklyn earlier this year. The two-time NBA champion also refused to pick 'The Beard' during the 2022 All-Star Draft. LeBron James, the captain of the Western Conference, and the TNT crew featuring Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley mocked KD and Harden.

Nevertheless, it's good to see the former teammates burying the hatchet and enjoying each other's company at a concert.

James Harden finds himself in a better position than Kevin Durant to win a ring next season

When James Harden moved to the Philadelphia 76ers, many believed he squandered the opportunity to win his first ring with Durant. However, Harden is now better suited to win a title next year.

Durant recently demanded a trade from the Nets. The franchise refused to offer Kyrie Irving a long-term deal, which could see him move to another team. Meanwhile, Harden has one of the most impactful players as his co-star, Joel Embiid. The Sixers have surrounded them with P.J. Tucker, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris, elevating their chances of winning the title next year.

Durant faces uncertainty regarding his future with the Nets. His four-year contract has proved to be a stumbling block for Brooklyn in finding a trade partner for him. They haven't received offers up to their expectations. KD may have to continue his tenure with the franchise next season.

The Nets have added plenty of depth to their roster this offseason. But Irving and Durant's situation could be distracting when the new season begins, hampering their chances of contending for a championship.

However, Kevin Durant has built a reputation as a true professional. The Nets can expect him to play at an elite level when the season begins. Brooklyn will be a dominant force if they can start strong. They could cause headaches for James Harden's 76ers, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

