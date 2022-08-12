Video: Kevin Durant and James Harden spotted working out together in Barcelona, fans speculate a possible trade involving the 2 superstars

A recent video featuring Kevin Durant and James Harden training together at a facility in Barcelona has caught the eye of several NBA fans. With rumors highlighting Durant's interest in joining the Philadelphia 76ers, the sight has definitely sparked more controversy in the community.

Tristan @Tristan96182246 Kd and Harden are both in Barcelona working out together lmao. Kd and Harden are both in Barcelona working out together lmao. https://t.co/UQDox4EMr5

The short video sees the two shooting around on a court in Spain. Although the quality itself is questionable, both players cut a very familiar silhouette. Amidst all the trade gossip floating in the media space, this sighting could be highly suggestive of further developments.

Kevin Durant and James Harden have been major characters in the offseason. Although Harden earned praise for his decision to take a paycut, Durant has featured in the headlines for more controversial reasons.

Considering that the Durant trade saga has seen consistent ebbs and flows, the current surge in rumors has taken the league by storm.

The superstar's recent meeting with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai resulted in a complete resurgence in trade talks. With Durant throwing down the gauntlet, the forward also put forward his "desired landing spots".

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Kevin Durant reportedly views the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics as ‘desired landing spots,’ per @IanBegley Kevin Durant reportedly views the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics as ‘desired landing spots,’ per @IanBegley https://t.co/IhkmNsJb47

In the process of mentioning the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, Kevin Durant has given rise to a truckload of rumors that connect him to both teams.

Considering that the forward was already linked in trade negotiations with the Celtics, the sudden link to the Sixers has been an interesting development.

nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… “Earlier this week, there were high-ranking members of the Sixers who’ve felt strongly about engaging with Brooklyn on a Durant trade… Durant also sees Philadelphia as another desired landing spot, per people familiar with the matter” “Earlier this week, there were high-ranking members of the Sixers who’ve felt strongly about engaging with Brooklyn on a Durant trade… Durant also sees Philadelphia as another desired landing spot, per people familiar with the matter” 👀@IanBegley nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s…

However, this is not the first Durant-Harden sighting in recent times. The two superstars were also seen celebrating with rapper Travis Scott after a concert in London.

Álvarez¹⁹ @19Alvarez_ Travis Scott, James Harden & Kevin Durant celebrating after Travis’s show in London 🍾 Travis Scott, James Harden & Kevin Durant celebrating after Travis’s show in London 🍾🇬🇧 https://t.co/7XQM2CgyAj

The repeated sightings of the two superstars together could be suggestive of more variables in play. In this regard, it certainly gives rise to rumors about the two teaming up in Philadelphia.

How does Kevin Durant-James Harden partnership in Philadelphia possible?

Kevin Durant and James Harden share the floor

The notion of such a move, while bizarre, isn't out of the question. The Nets find themselves in a complicated position where they will have to move Kevin Durant to salvage a morsel of team chemistry.

In this regard, options such as the Celtics and the 76ers aren't unrealistic. Although Boston's offer proved to be compelling, the Nets required more compensation.

The Celtics made an initial offer that included Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and some draft capital. The Nets countered this offer with a demand for Brown, Marcus Smart, a role player and draft picks.

NBA Retweet @RTNBA



After that was quickly shut down, they aimed for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and multiple 1st round picks. Which Boston also rejected. The Nets initially tried to get Jaylen Brown AND Jayson Tatum in a trade with the Celtics for Kevin Durant, per @AdamHimmelsbach After that was quickly shut down, they aimed for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and multiple 1st round picks. Which Boston also rejected. The Nets initially tried to get Jaylen Brown AND Jayson Tatum in a trade with the Celtics for Kevin Durant, per @AdamHimmelsbach After that was quickly shut down, they aimed for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and multiple 1st round picks. Which Boston also rejected. https://t.co/Q3iazoENeG

This forced a stalemate, which may be subject to revisitation in light of recent events. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers do not enjoy the same flexibility as the Celtics do with regards to their roster.

While the proposal itself would be fairly workable, there are a few issues that stem from within Brooklyn.

By way of the Rudy Gobert trade scenario, the Nets have become very wary of the value they've placed upon Kevin Durant. In this regard, the Nets have also made their desire for young players and draft picks very evident as per the Celtics' trade scenario.

Hence, the Philadelphia 76ers will be forced to give up valuable pieces and draft compensation to facilitate a deal with Brooklyn.

In this regard, any trade for the Nets superstar would have to include Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle. Maxey displayed immense talent last season. Heading into his third-year in the league, the guard has tremendous potential for growth

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA Just to get this out of the way:

Yes, of course you would trade Tyrese Maxey for Kevin Durant. Tyrese Maxey would trade Tyrese Maxey for Kevin Durant.



Also: you don't get Kevin Durant unless he says "I want to go to Philadelphia." Just to get this out of the way:Yes, of course you would trade Tyrese Maxey for Kevin Durant. Tyrese Maxey would trade Tyrese Maxey for Kevin Durant. Also: you don't get Kevin Durant unless he says "I want to go to Philadelphia."

Meanwhile, Thybulle emerges as a bit of a wild card on the floor. Given his unorthodox defensive approach, the Australian guard-forward is a disruptive force on defense. This makes him a valuable weapon.

Additionally, given the sizeable contract Durant carries with him, Philadelphia will have to offload large contracts of their own to make a trade work. To facilitate this, large contracts such as Tobias Harris may also be included along with draft compensation.

Whether this trade could be mutually beneficial is up for debate. However, with other teams such as the Miami Heat and the New Orleans Pelicans still in play, the Nets have the option to decide what's best for the organization.

