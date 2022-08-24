Video: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving seen working out together after former rescinds trade request

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving celebrate a play

With news of Kevin Durant retracting his trade request, the Brooklyn Nets will see Kyrie Irving and Durant pair up again. Following Durant's decision, a video of the two practicing together emerged.

A recent video released by Bleacher Report saw the superstar duo practicing together at an unnamed facility. Considering the tumultuous situation that was brewing in Brooklyn, the sight of the two working together signifies a turning of the page.

The video shows the two team up for a scrimmage against other active NBA players. Facing off against Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young and Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., the Nets' duo put on an offensive clinic.

While the situation in Brooklyn looked dire at first, the Nets appear to be in a good position now. The Nets' offseason saga has finally come to a close, with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant remaining in Brooklyn.

Kevin Durant's return turns the Brooklyn Nets into title contenders

The Brooklyn Nets have gone through one of the most dramatic and tumultuous offseasons in franchise history. However, the organization came away with a win, retaining both of its superstars.

Kyrie Irving's commitment to the Nets came long before Durant's. While the guard was linked to the LA Lakers earlier this summer, Irving maintained his stance on wanting to play in Brooklyn.

This commitment itself made Brooklyn a competitive team. However, they were still short of another superstar from being considered a title contender.

Considering the volume of rumors about trades involving Kevin Durant and the rumored ultimatum given to Joe Tsai, a trade seemed likely. However, with Durant rescinding his trade request, the Nets can be viewed as title contenders again.

While the superstar duo contribute to this claim, Brooklyn has surrounded the duo with some impressive talent. With Seth Curry, Patty Mills and Joe Harris, the Nets will continue to be a threat from the perimeter.

The additions of TJ Warren and Royce O'Neale will provide valuable depth to the roster. Nic Claxton's return also gives Brooklyn a much-needed inside presence.

However, Ben Simmons could determine their success. Having missed an entire season due to personal issues and injuries, Simmons is a wild card. Given his skillset and abilities, he is in an ideal situation in a team like Brooklyn.

However, the Nets will look to move on from this summer and last season to compete for a title.

