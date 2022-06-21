Video: Klay Thompson accidentally knocks down a fan during their championship parade

Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson knocked down a fan while celebrating in their championship parade. The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics to capture their fourth chip in eight years last week.

Klay Thompson appears to be having the best time of his life in their parade. In the video, which went all over social media, Klay Thompson accidentally knocked down a fan. Luckily, no was was hurt and Klay helped the fan get back up.

Klay Thompson knocked down a fan after stumbling during the parade.

The four-time NBA champ has been seen celebrating with his teammates and their fans. This isn't the only video from their championship parade where Thompson was seen having a great time with the fans.

In another video, Thompson dropped one of his championship rings in front of the fans. Good thing Thompson was quick to retrieve the ring. He gave it a kiss before celebrating with his teammate Otto Porter Jr., who had the Larry O'Brien trophy with him.

Capt. Klay Thompson appears to drop one of his FOUR championship rings while celebrating with friends. Some fans thought he was joking. Gave it a kiss before he moved on.

Klay Thompson's parade of shenanigans wasn't limited to those two incidents. Before the start of their parade, Thompson took his boat out into the sea. While sailing and broadcasting it live, Thompson lost his championship hat because of the strong winds. Afterwards, he was seen rocking the captain's hat.

Klay Thompson lost his championship hat on his boat before the Warriors parade



"I lost my hat!" Klay Thompson lost his championship hat on his boat before the Warriors parade

Klay did apologize for his accidental littering and said that he does not condone the practice.

Klay Thompson on losing his Finals hat in the Bay "I do not condone littering. I tried to find her, but now she's one with the ocean, unfortunately. That's why I have the captain's hat on."

Klay Thompson also showed off his dance moves as he channelled his inner Michael Jackson.

Along the #WarriorsParade route, Klay Thompson was full man of the people, working the crowd, and at one point stopping, putting down a championship trophy, and doing a Michael Jackson spin move

Klay Thompson's importance to the Warriors

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry with their fourth chip.

Klay Thompson's road to recovery has been nothing but emotional. After two seasons where the Warriors seem to have lost touch due to a ton of injuries to their team, the Warriors are back on top once more.

Last season, they finished ninth in the Western Conference standings and missed the Playoffs for the second straight year. This was the first time since the 2011-2012 season where they missed the playoffs consecutively.

Drafted 11th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, Klay Thompson became part of the Warriors core which would eventually change the game of basketball. Pairing up with Stephen Curry, the five-time All-Star became one of the most iconic figures in NBA history.

Their lethal partnership has caused a ton of problems for opposing defenses. Thompson has developed into a two-way perimeter player who can not only shoot the ball from distance, but also stop the opposing team's stars.

His value to the Warriors was heavily emphasized when he went down with a torn ACL in the 2019 Finals. Just as he was about to return for the 2020-21 season, he tore his right Achilles tendon.

An emotional Klay Thompson after a game against the Portland Trailblazers.

The Warriors have spent the last two preparing for Klay Thompson's return and also their return to basketball supremacy. They've developed key young players and merged them with their core.

Thompson's return to the court was a happy one as it ended with a trip to the Finals and, eventually, a championship.

