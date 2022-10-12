Video: Klay Thompson hilariously gives Warriors’ teammate Ryan Rollins the rookie treatment after telling the latter to get off his designated bench seat

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson shared a funny moment with rookie Ryan Rollins during the team's recent preseason game.

Thompson, who wasn't scheduled to be in action as a precautionary measure, still managed to take the spotlight. He walked to the sidelines to get to his seat, only to find Rollins comfortably seated in his chair. Thompson wasted no time in telling the rookie to leave his designated spot.

"95.7 The Game" posted a video of the hilarious incident on Twitter. Here's the clip:

Ryan Rollins now has another great story to add to the compilation of his 'Welcome to the NBA' moments. Who better than Klay Thompson to do the honors?

The sharpshooting guard seems to be working closely with rookies over the last year. Rollins may get the opportunity to develop under Thompson's wing as well.

"Killa Klay" also seems to be enjoying handing out rookie duties. Last offseason, he took James Wiseman on his boat as his "deck hand."

95.7 The Game @957thegame “He don’t know a damn thing, but I’m teaching him the ropes.”



Klay Thompson brought James Wiseman out on his boat 🤣



(via Klay Thompson/IG) “He don’t know a damn thing, but I’m teaching him the ropes.”Klay Thompson brought James Wiseman out on his boat 🤣(via Klay Thompson/IG) https://t.co/8WDYQcA20m

In January this year, forward Jonathan Kuminga revealed that carrying Thompson's chess board was part of his rookie duties.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Jonathan Kuminga brought in a box of Chess & Checkers to his presser: “I don’t play neither of those games. I just gotta do my rookie duty and carry it for Klay.” Jonathan Kuminga brought in a box of Chess & Checkers to his presser: “I don’t play neither of those games. I just gotta do my rookie duty and carry it for Klay.” https://t.co/Ca5PfoKmzM

Klay Thompson donning the mentor's hat for young players on the Warriors roster

As one of the veteran star players on the team, Klay Thompson has emerged as a solid mentor for the Golden State Warriors' youngsters. His time off from the NBA for two years due to injury has helped him gain a general perspective on life.

Thompson reflected on the experience of being a mentor to the Warriors' young players during their tour to Japan. Here's what he told The San Francisco Chronicle regarding this:

“I just tell them about my experiences when I was a rookie and try to give them advice on what I would’ve done differently. It’s that simple. I just tell them how grateful I am to play basketball and where the game has taken me.”

The Warriors seem to have great chemistry between the veterans and young players. The likes of Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody have all benefitted from the presence of greatness around them.

Apart from Klay Thompson, they also have the chance to pick the brains of stars like Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.

The Warriors have another pair of rookies this year in Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins.

With Golden State's veteran group relishing their roles as mentors, the new entrants couldn't have come into the NBA at a better time. They can also witness and learn how these great players prepare to fight for championships, which could prove to be a great experience early in their careers.

Poll : 0 votes