Video: Klay Thompson pulls off Michael Jackson's iconic dance step with championship trophy by his side during Dubs' victory parade

Klay Thompson is a national treasure to say the least. The now four-time NBA champion's electrifying persona has been seen in full force over the past week.

The Golden State Warriors sealed a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics in 'Game 6' of the NBA Finals at TD Garden. The win resulted in the Warriors' fourth championship in eight years. It is a feat that will forever be cherished by the Bay Area faithful.

The victory all but cemented the Warriors dynasty into NBA history. The trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are bound to be engraved into 'Dubs' folklore.

They have set numerous records, individually as well as collectively as a unit, eventually enabling themselves to become a force to be reckoned with. They also set the record for "most wins by a trio in the NBA Finals".

To say this achievement is sensational would be an understatement.

The Golden State Warriors have officially climbed up the hierarchy of most titles won ahead of the Chicago Bulls. They now sit in third spot behind the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics.

With the Warriors reigning supreme in their quest for glory, it was only fitting that the Bay Area franchise pulled out all the moves during their celebrations and parade.

The championship success has led to a traditional parade in the Bay Area, where Klay Thompson stole the show. The Warriors guard had a day to remember to say the least.

@KlayThompson, @ClutchPointsApp Klay Thompson really just completed all the tasks during Warriors title parade- Lost his hat on the way to the parade- Knocked over a fan- Dropped his ring while celebrating Klay Thompson really just completed all the tasks during Warriors title parade 😂- Lost his hat on the way to the parade - Knocked over a fan- Dropped his ring while celebrating🎥 @KlayThompson, @ClutchPointsApp https://t.co/GUcTf4i9Oz

From losing his championship hat in San Francisco Bay on his way to the parade, to knocking over a fan while on the streets, only to proceed to drop his ring while celebrating. To cap off an eventful night, the Warriors legend pulled out all the moves, providing us with a glimpse of his best Michael Jackson impersonation.

The Klay Thompson legacy

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six: 'Splash Bros'

The championship conquest has brought out all the emotions for the Warriors' players, especially Klay Thompson. The five-time NBA 'All-Star' has been ecstatic as of late, in the aftermath of the 'Dubs' capturing their fourth championship, in the Steve Kerr era.

Thompson's resurgence has been a phenomenal watch for everyday NBA fans. Not every day does the league witness a former champion who had to undergo two career-ending injuries only to return in spectacular fashion.

Klay's resurrection is not only heartwarming to see, but the guard's impact on the Warriors title-winning campaign should not be overlooked. Thompson's influence on this Warriors roster goes far beyond his stats on the offensive end.

Since 2015, the Golden State Warriors have made every NBA Finals game, in which Klay Thompson has played and performed. The couple of years the 'All-NBA' star missed produced two of the most catastrophic campaigns the Warriors franchise has witnessed under the Steve Kerr banner.

Klay Thompson is an integral figure in Warriors history. Like it or not, the shooting guard is one of the 75 greatest players to have played the game of basketball.

