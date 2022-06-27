Video: Kyrie Irving appears dismissive, laughs and deflects reporter's question about his future with Brooklyn Nets at BET awards

BA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has been the center of attention in the league with uncertainty surrounding his future. The superstar guard has a player option for next season that needs to be decided before June 29 deadline.

The Nets superstar was in attendance at the BET Awards on Sunday night along with his step-mom Shetellia Riley Irving, who also happens to be his agent. A reporter for Complex News quizzed Irving about his future and asked him "if he still wanted to be a Brooklyn Net." Irving responded:

"Pass it...pass it to my left," Kyrie said as he was pointing at his step-mom.

Irving's future with the franchise has been the subject of mass speculation, with constant rumors linking him with a move elsewhere. The LA Lakers and the New York Knicks are reportedly two teams vying for the services of the guard ahead of the 2022-23 season.

If Irving were to leave the Brooklyn Nets, this would also mean that he would be leaving his close friend Kevin Durant after convincing him to join the Nets instead of the Knicks in the summer of 2019.

Bleak summer ahead for Kyrie Irving and the Nets

When the 2021-22 season started, the Brooklyn Nets were the overwhelming favorites to win the championship with a Big Three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. However, things did not go according to plan at all for Irving or the Nets.

Harden is currently part of the Philadelphia 76ers. Kyrie Irving missed most of the season due to his unwillingness to get vaccinated. Irving's former team, the Celtics, swept the Nets in the first round of the playoffs. The Boston defense suffocated Durant and Irving. The duo struggled to get shots off because of the constant double teams.

In Harden's trade, the Nets received Ben Simmons in return. However, this acquisition made no difference as the Australian did not play a single minute due to a back injury.

Things are looking bleak for the Nets as a summer full of question marks is on the horizon. Kyrie Irving is on the verge of walking away from the Nets and potentially joining forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. This decision could very well lead to Durant wanting out of the franchise as Irving and KD are thick as thieves.

Irving's future and possible coaching changes are at the top of the priority list for Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks as they aim to build and contend for the championship next season.

