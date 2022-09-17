Video: Lakers star Russell Westbrook in ebullient spirits at Kendrick Lamar's concert in Los Angeles

LA Lakers star Russell Westbrook has spearheaded the NBA rumor mill this offseason. However, his most recent headline isn't related to his future. The nine-time All-Star was recently at rapper Kendrick Lamar's concert in Los Angeles.

His wife, Nina Westbrook, posted an Instagram story of her husband vibing to one of Lamar's recent releases, "Count Me Out." She captioned the video, adding the lyrics of the song:

"I love when you count me out."

Here's a clip of the video she posted (via Clutch Points on Twitter):

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



(via ninawestbrook/IG)



Russell Westbrook at the Kendrick Lamar concert in Los Angeles(via ninawestbrook/IG) Russell Westbrook at the Kendrick Lamar concert in Los Angeles 🔥(via ninawestbrook/IG)https://t.co/DLK5GlBRQs

Russell Westbrook and his wife have hit back at his critics over the last few months. Nina Westbrook's caption could be another shot at his critics. The lyrics sync perfectly with Russ' current situation as he is counted out by many ahead of the new season.

Fans and analysts believe Westbrook's time in the league could be up if he gets traded by the LA Lakers. His potential landing spots include rebuilding teams who will likely reach a buyout agreement with him. Westbrook's landing spots as a free agent aren't clear yet. No team has shown interest in acquiring him in that scenario.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



The Lakers’ lack of interest in taking on future money, and their refusal to offer the first-round picks that might yield a greater return down the line.



theathletic.com/3600315/?sourc… Two themes emerged in the failed Russell Westbrook trade talks, @jovanbuha and @sam_amick write.The Lakers’ lack of interest in taking on future money, and their refusal to offer the first-round picks that might yield a greater return down the line. Two themes emerged in the failed Russell Westbrook trade talks, @jovanbuha and @sam_amick write.The Lakers’ lack of interest in taking on future money, and their refusal to offer the first-round picks that might yield a greater return down the line.theathletic.com/3600315/?sourc… https://t.co/Xo8uR70T9C

Westbrook continues to be linked with a departure from Los Angeles, despite new coach Darvin Ham and several co-stars supporting the former NBA MVP. If he stays, Westbrook will hope to redeem himself and play to the standards he set for himself before his move to Hollywood.

Russell Westbrook to come off the bench for the LA Lakers?

Fans and analysts have suggested Russell Westbrook come off the bench for the LA Lakers to solve their problems. Westbrook struggled to play off of LeBron James last season. He averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists on 44% field goal shooting last season.

However, if Westbrook comes off the bench, he can don the primary role he is accustomed to, especially with James off the floor. The Lakers have also stacked their backcourt with the additions of Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder this offseason.

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA The Lakers now have 3 players (outside of LeBron) that could start at PG over or in place of Russell Westbrook:



Nunn, Pat Bev, Schroder



Does that mean Westbrook is gone? Remains to be seen.



However, one thing is for sure, LA now has solid options at PG w or w/o him. The Lakers now have 3 players (outside of LeBron) that could start at PG over or in place of Russell Westbrook:Nunn, Pat Bev, Schroder Does that mean Westbrook is gone? Remains to be seen. However, one thing is for sure, LA now has solid options at PG w or w/o him.

The LA Lakers have four starting-caliber point guards in their ranks, with Kendrick Nunn also on the roster. Following the announcement of Schroder's reunion with LA, The Athletic reported that the Lakers are considering bringing Westbrook off the bench.

However, it remains to be seen if Westbrook will accept the role. The former Thunder point guard didn't react positively to being benched by former Lakers coach Frank Vogel last season. It's fair to assume that he doesn't view himself as a 6th man.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



It all stems from hope surrounding Darvin Ham and Anthony Davis, sources tell



theathletic.com/3600315/?sourc… The Lakers have optimism that a team involving Russell Westbrook could still work.It all stems from hope surrounding Darvin Ham and Anthony Davis, sources tell @jovanbuha and @sam_amick The Lakers have optimism that a team involving Russell Westbrook could still work.It all stems from hope surrounding Darvin Ham and Anthony Davis, sources tell @jovanbuha and @sam_amick.theathletic.com/3600315/?sourc… https://t.co/ADL24Xfp44

With plenty of depth in the point guard position, new coach Darvin Ham has the leverage to demote him to the bench. Russell Westbrook may have to compete for a spot in the LA Lakers' starting lineup despite his past achievements.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far