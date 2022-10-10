Video: LeBron James and Bronny James have a good time as Travis Scott performs for latter’s 18th birthday

Travis Scott joined in on celebrating LeBron James' son Bronny's 18th birthday. With the famous American rapper performing at the party, the James family was seen matching the rapper's energy on stage.

LeBron James has long since been connected to the music industry in the NBA. Often seen with artists such as Jay Z and Drake, James had a massive surprise for his son Bronny.

Bronny's 18th birthday is indeed a momentous occasion. As the Sierra Canyon star rises through the ranks of the basketball world, he hopes to play in the NBA one day.

LeBron set up a concert featuring Travis Scott, who performed at Bronny's party. A video from the party showed the James family vibing and enjoying the concert.

With Scott performing popular songs such as "Butterfly Effect" and "Sicko Mode," LeBron and Bronny were both seen getting hyped along with the rapper. With Bronny joining Scott on stage, LeBron stayed in the background to let the spotlight shine on his son. However, LeBron was still matching the energy on stage.

Travis Scott has been a popular artist in the NBA fraternity. Recently seen with the likes of James Harden and Kevin Durant at his concert, Scott continues to be a favorite among NBA stars.

LeBron James' interactions with Travis Scott

While LeBron James arranged for Travis Scott to perform on his son's 18th birthday, the NBA superstar has interacted with the rapper several times.

Travis Scott's appearance at Bronny's party may be noteworthy, but it isn't the first time the rapper has done so for James. At an anniversary party that featured Sheck Wes and Daniel Caeser, Scott performed to celebrate with LeBron James and his wife, Savannah.

Among the most famous interactions was when the LA Lakers superstar joined Travis Scott and Drake on stage at a concert in LA. Appearing on stage during Drake's verse on Sicko Mode, James worked the crowd like a pro alongside the seasoned performers.

James has also been working out to the rapper's music several times.

The two have collaborated on some projects together as well. The "Graduate Together" ceremony was one of their incredible team-ups. LeBron James led a joint initiative for the graduating class of 2020 during the time of the pandemic. In a broadcast that featured an address from former US President Barack Obama, James pulled out all the stops for the event.

Scott lent his efforts by designing official t-shirts for the event after being invited by James and UNINTERRUPTED. Scott and James also reportedly donated 100% of the net proceeds to their respective charities of choice.

