Video: LeBron James exudes charisma in the latest AT&T commercial with Milana Vayntrub

LeBron James displayed his talent as an actor in his recent appearance in the latest AT&T commercial alongside actress Milana Vyantrub. James has excelled off the court through different ventures, and commercials seem to be an area where he continues to improve regularly.

Here's a video of the advertisement (via Clutch Points):

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



The latest AT&T commercial features LeBron James The latest AT&T commercial features LeBron James 👑https://t.co/ByJsP16Sfj

James vouches for every iPhone user to get the best deal from AT&T, not just the ones who buy iPhone 14. Milana and James eventually agree that every iPhone user, existent and new, will receive the best deals from AT&T.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via @forbes) LeBron James is now the first active NBA athlete to become a billionaire, joining Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, who did so after retirement(via @forbes) LeBron James is now the first active NBA athlete to become a billionaire, joining Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, who did so after retirement 💰 (via @forbes) https://t.co/l319m4W6Uy

LeBron James remains one of the most popular athletes globally. He recently became a billionaire. The four-time MVP is entering the 20th year of his NBA career. He has remained the face of the league. So it's fair to say AT&T has done a commendable job by bringing him on board for the latest commercial.

LA Lakers retool roster around LeBron James following last season's disappointment

LeBron James produced one of his best scoring seasons during the 2021-22 season, where he averaged 30.1 points. However, the LA Lakers couldn't capitalize on his phenomenal MVP-caliber year.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



• LeBron James: 30.3 PPG

• Joel Embiid: 30.2 PPG

• Giannis Antetokounmpo: 30.1 PPG The race for the scoring title is heating UP• LeBron James: 30.3 PPG• Joel Embiid: 30.2 PPG• Giannis Antetokounmpo: 30.1 PPG The race for the scoring title is heating UP 🔥• LeBron James: 30.3 PPG• Joel Embiid: 30.2 PPG• Giannis Antetokounmpo: 30.1 PPG https://t.co/1SloOi2tgE

The Lakers missed the playoffs and finished the season with a 33-49 record, which was good for the 11th seed in the Western Conference. They were the preseason favorites to win the West following the additions of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, but the experiment failed.

The LA Lakers assembled the oldest roster in the league. They were miserable defensively and were off the pace against younger opponents. LA has made significant changes ahead of the new campaign. Darvin Ham has taken over the reins from Frank Vogel as the coach of the Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Lakers revamped their roster around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. The Lakers went for younger players in the free agency market. Patrick Beverley was the only newly acquired player above 30 years.

Lakers All Day Everyday @LADEig Lakers updated roster:



PG: Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schroder



SG: Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, Lonnie Walker IV



SF: LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Troy Brown Jr.



PF: Anthony Davis, Juan Toscano-Anderson



C: Thomas Bryant, Damian Jones, Wenyen Gabriel Lakers updated roster:PG: Russell Westbrook, Dennis SchroderSG: Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, Lonnie Walker IVSF: LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Troy Brown Jr.PF: Anthony Davis, Juan Toscano-AndersonC: Thomas Bryant, Damian Jones, Wenyen Gabriel

The Lakers continue to explore trades for Westbrook, who doesn't appear to be a great fit alongside James. It was one of the major talking points and reasons behind the team's struggles during the 2021-22 season.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops If the Lakers decide to trade Westbrook at some point down the line, the Spurs remain one of the few teams in the league open to such a deal: spurstalk.com/spurs-trade-in… If the Lakers decide to trade Westbrook at some point down the line, the Spurs remain one of the few teams in the league open to such a deal: spurstalk.com/spurs-trade-in…

The LA Lakers are still far from being considered the heavy favorites to reach the NBA Finals. However, their roster certainly looks better compared to last season. If James and Davis can stay healthy for most of the year, the Lakers might have a decent shot at making a surprise run.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far