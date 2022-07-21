Video: LeBron James hilariously fake fist bumps fan who was heard saying "Clippers takin over LA" during Drew League game

LeBron James was in the headlines recently for his appearance at a Drew League game.

"King James" dominated the match, bagging 42 points and 16 rebounds for his team. The four-time NBA MVP also came out on top when an LA Clippers supporter tried to get into his ears.

A recent viral video shows a fan telling James about the Clippers' dominance in the cross-town rivalry, saying:

"Clippers' takin over LA, Bron."

LeBron James was at his hilarious best after hearing that comment as he fake fist bumped the fan. Here's a clip of the incident (via Clutch Points on Twitter):

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp “Clippers takin over LA Bron…”



-Fan to LeBron



King James gets back at the fan with the fake fist bump 🤣



(via playmaker/IG) “Clippers takin over LA Bron…”-Fan to LeBronKing James gets back at the fan with the fake fist bump 🤣(via playmaker/IG) https://t.co/A7x2kPMtwv

LA Clippers have dominated recently but LeBron James and LA Lakers achieved championship success first

The rivalry between the LA Lakers and LA Clippers got spicier in the fall of 2019. Both teams recruited star-studded players to become championship favorites. The Lakers had LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the charge, while the Clippers added Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to their roster.

On paper, the Clippers had the better team. Kawhi and company were the favorites to win the NBA title before the Lakers. However, things didn't go as planned for the Steve Ballmer-owned franchise.

Kyle Goon @kylegoon LeBron describes how he watched Game 7 of Clippers-Nuggets.



Was he looking forward to an all-LA series? LeBron says no. LeBron describes how he watched Game 7 of Clippers-Nuggets.Was he looking forward to an all-LA series? LeBron says no. https://t.co/QJlzmhQkVV

The 2019-20 season ended with LeBron leading the LA Lakers to their record 17th NBA championship. Meanwhile, the LA Clippers faltered in the Conference semifinals, giving up a 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets.

NBA @NBA



Watch



Heat/Lakers REMATCH tonight for Saturday Primetime on ABC at 8:30pm/et.



LEBRON JAMES MIXTAPEWatch @KingJames ' run through the 2020 NBA Playoffs en route to his 4th NBA title and NBA Finals MVP! #NBAMixtape Heat/Lakers REMATCH tonight for Saturday Primetime on ABC at 8:30pm/et. LEBRON JAMES MIXTAPE 💥Watch @KingJames' run through the 2020 NBA Playoffs en route to his 4th NBA title and NBA Finals MVP! #NBAMixtapeHeat/Lakers REMATCH tonight for Saturday Primetime on ABC at 8:30pm/et.https://t.co/yNvh0kAgtN

Since then, neither side has reached the Finals and the cross-town rivals didn't even make the playoffs last campaign. The Clippers were the better team, however, despite missing their superstars Leonard and George for most of the season.

They finished with the eighth-best record, while the Lakers finished 11th. The latter's big three of LeBron James, Davis and Westbrook played more games together than Leonard and George.

Dave McMenamin @mcten The Lakers, picked by Vegas to win 52.5 games, end the season 33-49 - a final win in DEN offering respite from a painful campaign. LeBron, Westbrook and Rob Pelinka are all slated to speak to reporters Monday as part of exit interviews. There will be plenty of questions to answer The Lakers, picked by Vegas to win 52.5 games, end the season 33-49 - a final win in DEN offering respite from a painful campaign. LeBron, Westbrook and Rob Pelinka are all slated to speak to reporters Monday as part of exit interviews. There will be plenty of questions to answer

The Clippers don't have championship credentials to show for their dominance against the Lakers. But their head-to-head win-loss numbers heavily favor them. Since 2012, the Clippers have a 32-7 record in regular-season games against the Lakers.

As things stand, Kawhi Leonard and co. are once again better suited to contend for the title. They have one of the best squads in the league heading into next season.

Unbiased NBA Fan @nonbiasednbafan



: "Battle? Whatever they call it, I think the Clippers haven't lost in... what? The last 8 times? If I'm not mistaken. We know who they have over there and we know who we have on our side." @NotoriousOHM : "You excited for this 'Battle for LA' type of thing?" @JohnWall : "Battle? Whatever they call it, I think the Clippers haven't lost in... what? The last 8 times? If I'm not mistaken. We know who they have over there and we know who we have on our side." .@NotoriousOHM: "You excited for this 'Battle for LA' type of thing?"@JohnWall: "Battle? Whatever they call it, I think the Clippers haven't lost in... what? The last 8 times? If I'm not mistaken. We know who they have over there and we know who we have on our side." https://t.co/z4rn5Cei4n

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers remain top-heavy, with James, Davis and Westbrook as their leading stars. To make things worse, their record with their Big 3 isn't good either. Their 33-49 season last time around proved that they need to change their roster-building strategy moving forward.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far