Video: LeBron James puts in extra work in the gym after 'TheCrawsOver' game gets cancelled

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James was the talk of the town in Seattle after participating in Jamal Crawford's "Crawsover" game. The game had to be called early due to condensation on the floor. However, King James was subsequently seen dunking and doing drills.

The Pro-Am game featured King James and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. In the clip, James dunks with his right hand, something some mention as a weaker aspect of his game. The game also featured Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Dejounte Murray and Isaiah Thomas.

The game was an exciting battle as Tatum and the four-time champion teamed up. However, due to the sheer humidity, the game had to end early due to condensation. The conditions could prove dangerous when players jump.

Chet Holmgren was the unfortunate victim of condensation as he guarded LeBron James while the four-time Finals MVP attacked the rim. Holmgren landed awkwardly and is reported to have tweaked his ankle.

It was a bittersweet ending to the day as thousands of fans camped outside the court to see LeBron James in action. With Seattle not having an NBA team, the fans in the city are unlikely to see arguably the greatest player of all time play.

This opportunity is why former NBA player Jamal Crawford pushed to have James and Tatum participate in the game. Using his connections in the league, Crawford will continue to try to lure superstars to Seattle.

LeBron James' busy off-season

After putting up MVP-like numbers, LeBron James endured an underwhelming season with LA Lakers. The Lakers came into the season with championship aspirations but missed the play-in tournament.

However, the summer of 2022 has been anything but disappointing for James. He continues to create history and achieve milestones, most happening off the court.

The Lakers superstar was officially named a billionaire by Forbes. James has created an empire on and off the court. He continues to be an astute businessman interested in movies, spirits and other sports. LeBron is reportedly the first active NBA player to become a billionaire.

James also agreed to sign an extension with the Lakers earlier this month. King James will earn close to $100 million over two years, with the second year being a player option. He can opt-out and sign with the team that drafts his son, Bronny James.

It has been an exciting summer for LeBron James and his family. However, his attention will soon turn towards getting the Los Angeles Lakers back to competing for championships.

