Video: LeBron James seen working on his footwork with Phil Handy and Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr.

Despite entering his 20th campaign in the NBA, LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is refusing to slow down. Displaying his tremendous work ethic to new teammate Troy Brown Jr., James was spotted at a workout alongside trainer Phil Handy at the Lakers facility.

With the official training camp only a few months away, NBA superstars are gearing up for the new season. The majority of players get into their off-season workouts long before training camp. James is no different.

Considering the number of fresh faces on the roster this season, the Lakers will have to work on developing chemistry quickly. In this regard, James' mini-camp often comes in handy to help facilitate this process.

Ahead of the minicamp, James was seen working out with new Lakers hire Troy Brown Jr. and Phil Handy. With the NBA superstar dropping some wisdom for the former Chicago Bulls swingman, James broke down a simple play with Handy.

(via LeBron James and Phil Handy working on footwork with new Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr.(via @94feetofgame LeBron James and Phil Handy working on footwork with new Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. 🏀(via @94feetofgame) https://t.co/4RIhxkHzBQ

In the video, James can be seen explaining a play that he may intend to run with Brown on the floor. A simple dribble hand-off into a wing 3-pointer over the screen may be an effective play for Brown, who shot nearly 42% from the perimeter last season.

The video itself focuses on the intricacies of the simple play. However, it has greater implications when considering the chemistry building aspect.

Can LeBron James' mini camp help the LA Lakers this season?

LeBron James looks on from the LA Lakers bench

LeBron James' unofficial training camp has become a bit of an annual event. With a small camp for the team ahead of the official training camp, James attempted to kickstart the team building process a lot earlier.

This guy really hid under the bleachers and filmed the mini-camp LeBron James set up for the Lakers(via @LakeShowChris_ This guy really hid under the bleachers and filmed the mini-camp LeBron James set up for the Lakers 👀(via @LakeShowChris_) https://t.co/KGGVLU0tqT

Considering the nature of changing rosters, this in itself is a valuable event. Given the roster situation last season, a mini camp seemed beyond necessary. While a similar situation is on the cards again this time around, the Lakers may benefit from having youth on their side.

With a younger roster on board, the Lakers have an impressionable set of players who can still adjust to a new system. With team chemistry playing a major role in their past success, the Lakers could benefit from these early interactions between their new hires and superstars.

Also factoring in the addition of solid veterans such as Patrick Beverley, the Lakers could hopefully instill a winning culture while helping the youngsters develop.

Meanwhile, the Purple and Gold may additionally see Russell Westbrook attend mini camp. Given that Westbrook has been a common figure in trade rumors this offseason, having him onboard could signal the end of another major offseason saga.

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk Westbrook reportedly to attend LeBron-run preseason mini-camp, be with Lakers to open camp nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/05/wes… Westbrook reportedly to attend LeBron-run preseason mini-camp, be with Lakers to open camp nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/05/wes…

