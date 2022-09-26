Video: Luka Doncic shows off exquisite tennis form at a charity event held by Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is among the brightest young stars in the NBA. However, it appears that Doncic’s skills go beyond the basketball court. In a recent clip from a charity event held by Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, Doncic shows an impressive tennis form.

The charity event, named the “Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic,” took place on Sunday at the SMU Tennis Complex. It was the fifth time Nowitzki had organized the event.

The lineup for the classic included Doncic and Nowitzki, tennis stars Andy Roddick, Mardy Fish, John Isner, Mark Knowles and Mike Bryan. Other participants included actors Ben Stiller and Boris Kodjoe and former Dallas Mavericks players Steve Nash and J. J. Barea.

Tickets for the event cost $41, with proceeds going towards charities that support children’s health, education and well-being in the Dallas area.

In an interview with “The Dallas Morning News” before the event, Nowitzki talked about the event's importance.

“This is our fifth year doing it," Nowitzki said. "It started with me being a huge tennis fan, and we wanted to do our own event. And so tennis was something that I’m passionate about. So we started this event a bunch of years ago, and it’s been fun to see how we grew. As you know, the foundation we’ve had for 20 years now.

"In 2021, we had the 20-year anniversary and we gave out grants to some great organizations here in North Texas children’s, and women’s charities. They do great work and have great projects. And we’re able to fund them and support them, which means a lot. So I think we’ve been able to impact a lot of lives and we’re of course very grateful."

Nowitzki also gave his opinion on Doncic’s tennis skills.

“His tennis game is, I would say, so-so," Nowitzki said. "There’s definitely room to improve. I always tell him to stick to basketball. No, for him to support me and support the foundation and the event means a lot. So we’re excited to bring him back."

Luka Doncic jokingly challenges Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki to a 1-on-1 tennis match at charity event

Before the “Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic” started on Sunday, there was a question and answer mostly regarding the charity aspect of the event. However, current and former Dallas Mavericks stars Luka Doncic and Dirk Nowitzki also had some fun engaging in friendly trash talk.

“He thinks he’s better than he really is," Nowitzki said. "We’ve had some good trash talk battles. But he can play a little bit. I mean, he just needs to put a little more weight on. But I always tell him to stick to basketball."

“With all the challenges, he never agreed to 1-on-1. So, I’m waiting,” Doncic responded.

“Any day,” Nowitzki responded.

The two Mavericks stars never ended up facing each other 1-on-1 to settle who is the better tennis player. But it’s clear that Doncic and Nowitzki are still as close as ever, and most importantly, they were able to help out a good cause.

