Video: Mark Cuban owner of Dallas Mavericks attends a hoop session with renowned celeb trainer "Lethal Shooter"

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sweated it out on the court in a three-hour training session with renowned coach Chris Matthews a.k.a "Lethal Shooter." Cuban displayed his range and consistency with his smooth jump shop, knocking down bucket after bucket.

Here's the clip (via Lethal Shooter on Twitter):

Lethal Shooter @LethalShooter__ @mcuban #NBA #LethalShooter Mark Cuban trained last night for almost three hrs.. His dedication to the game was unreal, didn’t want to leave the court. Now that’s locked in! Keep doing your thing brother. See you again soon Mark Cuban trained last night for almost three hrs.. His dedication to the game was unreal, didn’t want to leave the court. Now that’s locked in! Keep doing your thing brother. See you again soon🎯 @mcuban #NBA #LethalShooter https://t.co/jOevEQgDqD

Matthews lauded Cuban for his dedication and relentless work ethic, saying:

"Mark Cuban trained last night for almost three hours. His dedication to the game was unreal, didn’t want to leave the court. Now that’s locked in! Keep doing your thing brother. See you again soon."

Cuban has kept himself close to the game, so it isn't surprising to see him take time off to get in on the action. Cuban has always been around the Dallas Mavericks bench during important games, supporting his players with great passion. He has also been vocal about the NBA's significant activities. It shows Cuban's passion for the sport goes beyond owning an NBA team.

“I'm not a fan. I can see the Mavs not participating at all or resting our best players.” Mark Cuban blasts the NBA's in-season tournament“I'm not a fan. I can see the Mavs not participating at all or resting our best players.” ahnfiredigital.com/nba/dallas-mav… Mark Cuban blasts the NBA's in-season tournament“I'm not a fan. I can see the Mavs not participating at all or resting our best players.” ahnfiredigital.com/nba/dallas-mav…

Dallas Mavericks face an uphill task to improve on their 2022 playoffs run next season

Last season, the Dallas Mavericks advanced past the first round for the first time since their 2011 championship. Luka Doncic was at his best, delivering another MVP-caliber year. The rest of the team also stepped up.

Jalen Brunson was considered their second-best player behind Doncic. However, he departed in free agency to join the New York Knicks. The Mavericks added Christian Wood and JaVale McGee this offseason. However, they don't appear to have the same depth as last year.

“They lost [Jalen Brunson] for nothing, then turned around and gave JaVale [McGee] a lot of money and traded for Christian Wood." Western Conference executive says the Dallas Mavericks had the worst offseason in the NBA“They lost [Jalen Brunson] for nothing, then turned around and gave JaVale [McGee] a lot of money and traded for Christian Wood." ahnfiredigital.com/nba/dallas-mav… Western Conference executive says the Dallas Mavericks had the worst offseason in the NBA“They lost [Jalen Brunson] for nothing, then turned around and gave JaVale [McGee] a lot of money and traded for Christian Wood." ahnfiredigital.com/nba/dallas-mav…

The Dallas Mavericks will likely have to rely heavily on Luka Doncic to help them win at a high level again. It didn't prove successful during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. That may be the case again.

Doncic has had a busy offseason, representing the Slovenian national team. The 3x All-Star has sustained multiple injuries. If he has to play massive minutes on a nightly basis, he may not be in peak physical condition during the playoffs. Hence, having an additional impact player in the backcourt benefits the team.

Brunson was able to carry the load as the floor general for the Dallas Mavericks in Doncic's absence. Dallas has Spencer Dinwiddie, but he was inconsistent compared to Brunson in the playoffs. However, Dinwiddie has a longer track record of high-level play than Brunson.

