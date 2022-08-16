Video: Mav Carter hugs LeBron James and dances with him at Draymond Green’s wedding

LeBron James seemed to have had a ton of fun at the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green's wedding over the weekend. In a star-studded guest list, James shined the brightest and was seen having a good time with longtime friend, Mav Carter.

Last Saturday, Draymond Green and actress Hazel Renee made it official as they had a grand wedding in Malibu. One of the guests was latest Finals MVP and Green's teammate Stephen Curry. Some Los Angeles Lakers stars were also invited; LeBron and former Warrior Juan Tuscano-Anderson were both in attendance. Jayson Tatum and Seth Curry also attended Green's wedding over the weekend.

One of the highlights of the four-time champ's wedding was when LeBron James was seen dancing with his friend. In the video, the 18-time All-Star danced while hip-hop sensation DaBaby performed on stage.

Akron native Mav Carter is one of LeBron James' former high school teammates from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. He was one of the people that made the well-known ESPN specials that featured James' free agency fate, titled "The Decision." Carter is known as one of LeBron James' closest friends off the court and both individuals have kept in touch throughout the years.

The Lakers and LeBron James have a lot of doubters to prove wrong... again

The Lakers are one of the most recognizable teams in all of sports history. So last year's disappointment wasn't just known to basketball fans. Even non-basketball fans were aware of how Los Angeles struggled in the entire season.

The fact that the Lakers had one of the greatest players of all time on their roster didn't help. James' lack of chemistry with Russell Westbrook was one of the reasons why they failed to even make it to the playoffs last season. Westbrook's inability to be a knockdown shooter from the outside and his costly turnovers fueled fans to put all the blame on him.

After the first two months of last season, it was obvious that Westbrook's addition to the team wouldn't be working in their favor.

Anthony Davis' injury exacerbated Laker troubles. Davis, one of the key players, only played 40 games last season for LA.

As of now, the Lakers have tried to re-haul their roster. But they haven't made any progress in their quest to trade Russell Westbrook for Kyrie Irving. Many aren't sure as to how they'll handle another year with Westbrook on the roster.

LeBron James will be entering his twentieth year in the league. But how far can a single man, lauded for his longevity, carry a team?

