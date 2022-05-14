Video: Mayhem in Milwaukee as 3 people shot near Fiserv Forum after Bucks vs Celtics Game 6 of playoffs, 1 in custody with further investigation to take place

An unfortunate event towards the end of the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 6 loss to the Boston Celtics occurred on Friday as three people were shot near the Deer District.

A 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were shot, as per Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren Allen, who was at the site. However, further investigation led to findings that there was a 26-year-old female who got shot as well. She drove herself to the local hospital while the Milwaukee Fire Department transported the other two victims.

Neither victim suffered life-threatening injuries. The 30-year-old man got shot in the foot and the 16-year-old girl in the leg.

Here's what Capt. Warren Allen (Milwaukee Police) revealed about the shootings (via WISN 12 News):

The incident took place at 9:12 pm, as per reports at Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, one block away from the Fiserv Forum. Police said they were present at the time of the shootings, which led them to take the suspect, a 29-year-old man, into custody.

When asked about the possible reasons behind the incident, the Police said they were unaware of what spurred these shootings as they were still investigating the matter. The Police also declined to give further details about the suspect in their custody.

Information from WISN 12 News was used in this report.

Video: Crowd scrambles outside the Fiserv Forum in the aftermath of shootings near Deer District

Milwaukee Bucks fans began the tradition of packing the Deer District during their run to the NBA Championship last year. They returned for this year's playoffs as well. During the Game 6 contest against the Boston Celtics, the Deer District reached its 11,000-person capacity for the watch party scheduled outside the Fiserv Forum.

The fans had to deal with a terrifying end to the night because of the shootings that took place towards the end of the game. The crowd scrambled around after hearing gunshots with just under a minute left in the Bucks-Celtics game.

Patrick Paolantonio @ppaolantonio This just happened near Fiserv Forum. @WISN12News is working to find out what happened. This just happened near Fiserv Forum. @WISN12News is working to find out what happened. https://t.co/K1EhJH3arF

Police surrounded the area by taping off intersections nearby and remained outside the Fiserv Forum for a prolonged period after the end of the Bucks-Celtics game. Further investigations continue to take place regarding this incident.

