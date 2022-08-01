Video: "Mr. Bill Russell, thank you!" - Revisiting the time the late legend gave the middle finger to Charles Barkley, Vince Carter, and the likes

The NBA world is mourning the death of one of the most legendary players in league history, Bill Russell. Everyone around him admired the man for his personality and style.

The former Boston Celtics great had one of the most stacked resumes in basketball. His record of 11 NBA titles as a player still stands tall at the top.

Even after retiring from the game, Bill Russell gave the world many great moments to remember. One of them was when he flipped Charles Barkley on national television.

It happened during Chuck's 2018 NBA Awards speech, where he was awarding Oscar Robertson with the Lifetime Achievement award. It was a hilarious moment and the clip went viral across the internet.

ESPN @espn That time Bill Russell flipped off Charles Barkley during the 2019 NBA Awards show That time Bill Russell flipped off Charles Barkley during the 2019 NBA Awards show 😆 https://t.co/mLNvhia4mx

The Celtics great did apologize for his actions in the form of a tweet. It read:

"Sorry everyone, I forgot it was live TV & I can't help myself whenever I see Charles, it just is pure instinct."

This was not the only moment when Russell unleashed his funny side. The legendary center also flipped off Vince Carter and clicked a picture with Chauncey Billups while showing the finger.

Rob Lopez @r0bato



Bill Russell loved flipping everyone the bird apparently... Vince Carter was hit and Vlade Divac loved it Bill Russell loved flipping everyone the bird apparently... Vince Carter was hit and Vlade Divac loved it 😂 https://t.co/KXR3vyBJOd

This was never due to any disrespect to these players. It was all part of the man that Bill Russell was and meant to be taken as sporting banter. He had a charming charisma that made everyone around the league love and respect him.

Bill Russell was a true legend in the sport

Bill Russell during the NBA All-Star Game 2017

Aside from basketball, Bill Russell was also a very important part of the fight against racism. Right from his childhood, he went through a lot due to the inequality black people had to face across the world.

But Bill Russell started to fight back against all of that at every opportunity. In 1961, he refused to play in an exhibition game alongside his teammates as they were refused service at a local restaurant for being black.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport NBA legend Bill Russell has died at the age of 88.



Russell was an 11x NBA champion, 5x league MVP, 2x NCAA champion and an Olympic gold medalist NBA legend Bill Russell has died at the age of 88.Russell was an 11x NBA champion, 5x league MVP, 2x NCAA champion and an Olympic gold medalist https://t.co/cKYWkNMvU4

His fight against racism has given an entire generation a platform to show off their talents on the big stage. He created history by becoming the first black coach in the NBA.

Although he retired from the game in 1969, Bill Russell continues to be a symbol of greatness. His success in the NBA Finals was such that the league decided to rename the Finals MVP trophy as the Bill Russell Finals MVP trophy.

He was a born winner and helped the Celtics dominate the late 50's and 60s' by winning 11 championships. Before winning the NBA, Bill Russell also had a successful college career with the University of San Fransico. He helped them get to 2 NCAA titles.

Barstool Sportsbook @BSSportsbook RIP to the legend Bill Russel



RIP to the legend Bill Russel https://t.co/oChPbJFLOk

Bill Russell was one player who knew how to dominate on the defensive end. His size gave him the ability to grab rebounds with ease. The Celtics great was considered to be one of the greatest defensive players in the league.

The league began announcing the Defensive Player of the Year award from the 1982-83 season. If it wasn't for that, Russell would definitely have added a few more trophies to his cabinet.

Charlotte Hornets @hornets A statement from Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan on the passing of NBA legend Bill Russell. A statement from Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan on the passing of NBA legend Bill Russell. https://t.co/RdYcnuCrmb

His death at the age of 88 is a big loss to the entire basketball community. But his legacy will forever live due to his impact on the sport.

