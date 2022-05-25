Video: "My dad wasn't even a player compared to me!" - Dallas Mavericks guard leaves Inside the NBA crew in splits after Charles Barkley compares him to his dad

The Dallas Mavericks avoided a sweep after a stunning 119-109 win in Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors. Jalen Brunson contributed with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith added 30 and 23 points respectively.

Post the win, Brunson went to the NBA on TNT show to speak about the game and it was there that Charles Barkley asked him an interesting question. Jalen is the son of former NBA player Rick Brunson.

Barkley asked Brunson Jr. if he had surpassed his father as the best player in the family. To this, the Dallas Mavericks guard replied by saying:

"My dad wasn't even a player compared to me!"

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



after Chuck compared him to his dad 🤣 "My dad wasn't even a player compared to me!" @jalenbrunson1 after Chuck compared him to his dad 🤣 "My dad wasn't even a player compared to me!"@jalenbrunson1 after Chuck compared him to his dad 🤣 https://t.co/GJ1mbjE05r

His reply sent the entire crew into splits. Jalen Brunson has undoubtedly been a key bucket getter for the Dallas Mavericks this season. He averaged 16 PPG for them in the regular season, took things up a notch and is averaging 22.2 PPG in the playoffs.

His dad, Rick Brunson, was a role player who kept making rounds around several teams in the NBA for nine seasons. That was before he took up a job as an assistant coach in the league.

NBA @NBA



presented by Google Pixel on TNT Tough hesi by Jalen Brunson #NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel on TNT Tough hesi by Jalen Brunson#NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel on TNT https://t.co/xrWLoivVfK

Like his dad, Jalen was also a McDonald's All-American and had an impressive college career. His dad went undrafted and played abroad before coming to the league, however, Jalen Brunson was picked in the second round by the Dallas Mavericks in 2018 and has since been with them.

Coach Kidd has heaped praise on his ability and if he continues playing the way he has, the 25-year-old will certainly solidify his place as the best basketball player in the Brunson family.

Dallas Mavericks make the series 3-1 with a stunning win at home

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four

The Mavericks needed a special performance in Game 3 to avoid getting swept by the Golden State Warriors at home. Just like they promised, the Mavs team fought right from the start. They scored 62 points in the first half and managed to contain the Dubs to only 47.

As the second half resumed, the team continued their brilliance and kept draining their shots to extend the lead to 29 points at one point. While it looked like the game had gone out of hands for the Warriors, coach Kerr decided to give his youngsters a chance.

The likes of Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga took this opportunity to prove themselves as they helped the Warriors go on a 32-11 run in the fourth quarter.

Sensing trouble, coach Kidd called out a few of his starters to close out the game. It was a great effort from the youngsters as they managed to reduce the deficit to eight points, but in the end, the Mavericks bagged the win.

With the series at 3-1, the team from Dallas will certainly not want to give up. However, the odds are in favor of the Dubs as they have the experience and the tools to get the better of the Mavericks and move to yet another NBA Finals.

