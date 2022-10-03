Video: NBA fans in Japan fill the arena to see two-time MVP Steph Curry warm up before preseason game

Basketball fans in Japan were excited to see Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in action during the preseason. The Warriors and the Washington Wizards concluded their two-game trip to Japan on Oct. 2.

Curry, who has fans around the world, was the main attraction in Japan. Fans filled the Saitama Arena before the game to see Curry warm up.

Here's a video of the crowd in attendance (via The Athletic on Twitter):

This is the crowd in Japan just to watch Stephen Curry warm up

Along with LeBron James, Steph Curry is one of the most popular NBA players. Basketball fans all over the globe follow the two-time MVP with immense passion.

Curry is coming off his fourth championship win and also won his maiden Finals MVP last season.The Golden State Warriors were criticized after they lost the 2019 Finals. Kevin Durant's departure and Klay Thompson's multiple long-term injuries led many to believe Golden State will not win a chip again.

However, they stormed back to the top, with Steph Curry leading their charge. Curry and the Warriors will hope they can shut down their critics again and win back-to-back titles this season.

Steph Curry drops 17 points in 17 minutes as Warriors complete sweep over Wizards in Japan

The Golden State Warriors completed a sweep over the Washington Wizards in the 2022 NBA Japan Games. The Warriors registered a 96-87 win in the first match and followed it with a 104-95 win.

Steph Curry shone in his second pre-season game, dropping a team-high 17 points in 17 minutes. Curry shot seven of 13 from the floor, including three of eight from 3-point range. He also had five rebounds and a couple of assists.

The Golden State Warriors were as efficient as ever from long range. They made 16 triples on the night, converting 41% of their shots from long range. Curry and company also put on a clinic defensively.

The Warriors restricted the Washington Wizards to only 35.3% field goal shooting, including 24.2% from deep. Golden State will hope to build on these wins as the opening night of the 2022-23 season comes closer.

