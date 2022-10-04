Video: “No thoughts and no relationship” – Lebron James answers brusquely when asked about possibly passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record and relationship with him

In a recent interview, LeBron James was questioned about potentially passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record. He was also asked whether or not he has a relationship with Abdul-Jabbar. LeBron responded bluntly.

"Nah, no thoughts, and no relationship," James said (via) ClutchPoints.

Looks like LeBron James is simply set on taking the number one scoring spot in NBA history from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar



"No thoughts. No relationship."

In their preseason opener, the LA Lakers were put away, 75-105, by the Sacramento Kings. James had a less-than-ideal outing, scoring just four points and missing all of his seven field-goal attempts.

James is set to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record this season. If he scores 25-plus points per game, he will pass Abdul-Jabbar around late January to early February.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar takes jabs at Kyrie Irving over Alex Jones video

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took to his substack column to criticize Kyrie Irving for reportedly sharing a clip of Infowars' Alex Jones. In the video, Jones claims that the uber-rich benefited from the common man's misery.

Abdul-Jabbar has previously been critical of Irving's decision not to get vaccinated. He claimed Irving's choice was "destructive to the country and especially the black community where he would be an influential role model."

– Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

kareem.substack.com/p/kareem-react… "Kyrie Irving would be dismissed as a comical buffoon if it weren’t for his influence over young people who look up to athletes"– Kareem Abdul-Jabbar "Kyrie Irving would be dismissed as a comical buffoon if it weren’t for his influence over young people who look up to athletes" – Kareem Abdul-Jabbarkareem.substack.com/p/kareem-react… https://t.co/rY7LTVAKOE

Kyrie Irving's decision not to take the COVID-19 vaccine made headlines. The Brooklyn Nets star had to sit out of home games for most of the 2021-22 season.

The New York vaccine mandate prohibited Irving from playing in their homes. However, he was allowed to play in road games, except in Toronto. Toronto also required vaccination to play.

Abdul-Jabbar called Irving a "comical buffoon," stating that Irving's money was what kept people around him from questioning his actions. He also said Irving's money kept him isolated from the consequences.

In the past, Kyrie Irving stated that he believed the Earth is flat. His beliefs in conspiracy theories extend to JFK's assassination. He thinks the assassination resulted from Kennedy vying to end the banking cartel.

In the piece, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said LeBron James is a positive influence, stating:

"When I look at some of the athletes who have used their status to actually improve society—Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, Muhammad Ali, Bill Russel, Billie Jean King, Arthur Ashe, and more—it becomes clear how much Irving has tarnished the reputations of all athletes who strive to be seen as more than dumb jocks." (via) Substack

Irving has been at the center of several NBA upheavals in recent times. His comments on conspiracy theories and his statements on whether or not the Brooklyn Nets need a coach have caused some turmoil.

However, those taking aim at Irving have long restrained themselves due to his play on the court. With Irving having missed a significant number of games with the Brooklyn Nets since his arrival, Irving is now more controversial than ever.

