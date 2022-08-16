Video: Rappers Roddy Ricch and DaBaby perform at Draymond Green’s wedding with LeBron James and Steph Curry in attendance

Over the weekend, Golden State Warriors' forward Draymond Green tied the knot with actress Hazel Renee. From Green's fellow NBA stars to hip-hop artists, their wedding featured a bevy of celebrities.

After winning his fourth title with the Warriors, Draymond Green decided to put on a different kind of ring. Green and Renee have been engaged since 2019. But due to the Covid-19 restrictions, they put their wedding on hold until everything was back to normal.

Joining them on the auspicious day were Draymond Green's teammates from the Warriors, with Steph Curry taking the lead. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers was also in attendance.

The Greens didn't miss out on the chance at going big. The couple invited Grammy-nominated artists Roddy Rich and DaBaby to peform at their wedding. In the video, both artists were performing with the newly-weds in front of their guests.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



(via uccme/IG)



Draymond had DaBaby and Roddy Ricch perform at his wedding(via uccme/IG) Draymond had DaBaby and Roddy Ricch perform at his wedding 🔥(via uccme/IG)https://t.co/Jzr8ELD48Q

DaBaby even gave the Greens a shout-out on Instagram to show his appreciation.

Is Draymond Green on his way out of the Warriors?

Green in action at a Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors game

The four-time NBA champion is one of the best facilitators and defensive players in the league right now. His scoring ability isn't the strongest aspect of his game, but his on-court intelligence is a joy to watch.

Draymond Green's defensive prowess once helped him to a big payday. Back in 2019, Green was able to get a four-year $100 million deal with the Warriors which kicked in during the 2020-21 season. He's about to reach the final year of that deal.

His fourth year is a player option which he can opt into after the 2022-23 season ends. However, he made headlines as he publicly made it known that he wants to get a max contract from the Warriors. It's reported by The Athletic that the former "Defensive Player of the Year" is looking forward to getting up to $164.2 million for five years.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA @ThompsonScribe.



Including this coming season, such a deal would lock in Green for $164.2 million over five years.



What should the Warriors do?

theathletic.com/3452144/?sourc… Draymond Green wants and believes he deserves a max contract extension, sources tell @anthonyVslater Including this coming season, such a deal would lock in Green for $164.2 million over five years.What should the Warriors do? Draymond Green wants and believes he deserves a max contract extension, sources tell @anthonyVslater & @ThompsonScribe.Including this coming season, such a deal would lock in Green for $164.2 million over five years.What should the Warriors do?theathletic.com/3452144/?sourc… https://t.co/UyJhZtLHJW

However, Golden State is already maxed out in terms of the contracts they've given their players. Together with the luxury tax penalties, the Warriors paid $346 million for the roster they had last season. With Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson's contracts, it would be difficult for the Warriors to give Green the amount he's demanding. Just this offseason, they weren't able to keep key players like Gary Payton II and Otto Porter due to contract concerns.

Recent reports suggest that Green can only get a max contract extension worth $138.4 million for four years. It's still a max contract, but it's far from his asking price.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal