Giannis Antetokounmpo displayed an immense amount of faith in Damian Lillard to deliver a win for his All-Star team, saying how he predicted Lillard to win the game for Team Giannis at the 2023 All-Star Game.

The 2023 All-Star Game was a wild mixture of excitement and boredom. While the highlight plays were certainly worth taking a note of, the inherent lack of competitiveness continues to plague the event.

However, the NBA made an attempt to make things interesting for fans. By introducing a new process of team selection, the league gave fans something to keep them interested.

With the teams picked, the event was set in motion. Ahead of the game, Giannis was asked to make a prediction for the result. He said that Lillard would close the game out for his team:

"I feel Damian Lillard on our team, I really believe Damian Lillard. ... he's going to close the game out. The year I won, he was the one who took it from halfcourt and - made it. He had about 35."

As per Antetokounmpo's predictions, Lillard did deliver the game-winner eventually. After grabbing a huge rebound, Lillard dribbled out to the left wing and managed a deep 3-pointer to seal the win.

While the play itself was awe-inspiring, the events leading up to it were anything but. With Team Giannis making the most of their massive lead heading into the fourth quarter, Lillard and Donovan Mitchell could be seen chucking up halfcourt heaves.

With most of them missing the mark, Team LeBron closed the gap behind some dynamic plays by Jaylen Brown. Unfortunately, Team Giannis eventually hit the mark as Dame came alive in the final moments of the game.

Lillard ended the night with 26 points, four rebounds and three assists. As Team Giannis walked away with the win, Jayson Tatum won his first ASG MVP award.

Damian Lillard started off hot in 72nd All-Star Game

Damian Lillard certainly had some memorable moments in the 72nd All-Star Game. The Team Giannis players gave fans a show early on.

Considering that the ASG had a distinct lack of familiar sharpshooters, Lillard took the responsibility of lighting it up from the perimeter upon himself. Starting off early, Dame displayed his impressive range, pulling up from just inside the halfcourt on multiple occasions.

Lillard's highlight play for the game came early in the third quarter. With Team Giannis seven points ahead against Team LeBron, Dame stepped in to push the lead into double digits with a halfcourt heave.

The game continued to slip away from Team LeBron as Tatum began his offensive onslaught in the third. With virtually no defense on display, the result swayed in Team Giannis' favor.

