Video: Russell Westbrook breaks sweat preseason, trainer shares video of him practicing moves

LA Lakers All-Star guard Russell Westbrook is looking ready to silence the critics for the upcoming season. NBA basketball is nearing its start and players are still consistent in their workouts this offseason.

Russell Westbrook had one of the worst statistical seasons of his career last season with the Lakers. Throughout the year, he was mocked by fans and was heavily criticized by the media for the way he played. The 9-time All-Star was often blamed for the Lakers' struggles. It is clear that his style of play needs improvement, but his contributions aren't lacking.

In a video that was posted online, the former MVP was seen working on his jump shot, an aspect of his game that's been heavily criticized. The video is a compilation of a series of workouts that Westbrook has done throughout the entire offseason.

It appears to be paying off and we might see a different version of Westbrook this year.

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverly's fit is one of the biggest questions for the Lakers this coming season

The LA Lakers really are full of surprises and shocked everyone with one of their offseason transactions. A few weeks ago, they traded Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson in exchange for Russell Westbrook's rival, Patrick Beverley.

It's a mystery and a series of undending questions as to how the two guards will be able to co-exist. Throughout the years, both players have showed their dislike towards one another on occasion. People thought that the Rudy Gobert trade was shocking, but the Lakers were able to up the ante after a couple of months.

Interestingly, during Beverley's introductory press conference, the two point guards were seen greeting each other. After that, Beverley had a quick workout and an interview. While the interview was ongoing, Westbrook threw a towel at him, to which the new Laker responded with this:

"First dime of the year."

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley seem to have started on the right foot and it's a good sign for Lakers fans. Hopefully, this chemistry will be consistent as the team needs them to be on the same page most of the time.

