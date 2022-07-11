Video: Shirtless Nikola Jokic parties hard with fans in Serbia as he continues to enjoy the offseason

Nikola Jokic is a must-watch NBA player. However, watching Jokic in the offseason may be even more entertaining.

Like many other European NBA players, the Denver Nuggets big man returns to his home country during the offseason. After back-to-back MVP titles, Jokic returned to his native Serbia, where he's been having some fun.

Jokic was recently seen dancing shirtless with his brothers, friends and fans.

Jokic loves relaxing during the summer, and he uses his summer vacation for fun and training. The Nuggets big man is a huge fan of horses and loves rafting.

Nikola Jokic's shirtless dance is going viral

Besides Serbia, Jokic has also visited Bosnia and Herzegovina this summer. He rafted throughout the day, but Jokic partied hard in the camp at night. Jokic performed the so-called "kolo" dance, a popular circle dance in the Balkans. Not even bad weather and rain could ruin Jokic's mood.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via negujmosrbski/IG) Jokic out in Serbia living his best life this offseason(via negujmosrbski/IG) Jokic out in Serbia living his best life this offseason 🔥 (via negujmosrbski/IG) https://t.co/EaELaLFv1N

Despite the Denver Nuggets' lack of postseason success, Jokic is one of the best players in the league. Last season, he averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

These incredible performances have earned him a supermax contract extension worth $264 million. In the largest deal in NBA history, the Nuggets will pay Jokic $60 million in the final year of his contract.

After celebrating his new contract, the big man will also start preparing for games with his national team.

Jokic's career with Serbia's national basketball team

The 6-foot-11 center will likely stay in Europe. He will play for Serbia in the FIBA EuroBasket. This tournament will be Nikola Jokic's EuroBasket debut, and he will be one of the biggest stars in the tournament.

The back-to-back MVP winner last played for Serbia's national team at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China.

Nikola Jokic and Serbia will face off against Greece on August 25 and against Turkey three days later.

Serbia's national basketball team is ranked fifth in the qualifier group out of six teams. Only the top three teams will advance to the World Cup, so Jokic and his squad will have their work cut out.

The tournament will start on August 25, 2023, and will be held in Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far