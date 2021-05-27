Video shows New York Knicks fan seemingly spitting on Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was the subject of New York Knicks fans' ire after he hit the game-winner against their team on Sunday. However, one fan seemingly resorted to disgusting tactics by spitting on the 22-year-old during the first-round playoff series between the two teams.

As Trae Young was on the sidelines preparing to take the ball out, a fan purportedly decided to do more than just heckle and spat on the Atlanta Hawks guard. Thankfully, the spittle didn’t hit its target, and Young didn’t appear to notice anything unusual.

The incident occurred in the immediate vicinity of rapper 50 Cent and his female companion, who appeared to be taken aback by the saliva that flew right in front of her.

Not quite as clear what happened here, but might be even more garbage that happened tonight. https://t.co/b3iMqvRm0J — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) May 27, 2021

The seemingly undignified behavior from the New York Knicks fan is totally uncalled for and is something that the NBA will likely look into. If proven guilty, the fan could be banned for good, as the act is especially contemptuous in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s a good thing that Trae Young wasn’t hit by the New York Knicks’ fan’s spittle as it could have resulted in a fight or even a brawl at Madison Square Garden.

The unsportsmanlike behavior comes on the heels of a fan dumping popcorn on the head of Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook.

Trae Young and hatred from New York Knicks fans

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young dribbles during the second half of Game 1

The New York Knicks welcomed more fans into Madison Square Garden for Games 1 and 2 against the Atlanta Hawks.

After hearing “F--- you, Trae Young” chants in Game 1 of the series, the third-year Hawks guard received the same treatment before Game 2 even started. Fans in the arena also received sheets of paper telling them to taunt Young about balding.

It seems as though every time the "F--- Trae Young" chants begin in MSG tonight -- and they have been coming every few minutes -- the in-arena music system gets turned up to drown them out. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 26, 2021

Hawks in 3 https://t.co/K1oJcTvS4Y — Greg Otto (@gregotto) May 27, 2021

Trae Young drilled the go-ahead floater in Game 1 that sealed the New York Knicks’ fate in a 107-105 win by the Atlanta Hawks. Afterwards, he shushed the stunned crowd as he headed to the Hawks bench with 0.9 seconds to go.

