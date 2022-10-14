Video: Speculations run rampant as Russell Westbrook half-heartedly joins a team huddle organized by Patrick Beverley

The drama between the LA Lakers and Russell Westbrook is possiby bubbling already. The 2016-17 MVP doesn't seem to be buying into the Lakers' plan of playing defense at a high level. And it could be a call for concern for Los Angeles in its quest to win an NBA title this season.

During a preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, newly-acquired guard Patrick Beverley was seen trying to get the team locked in on defense. But Westbrook had no plans of joining the team in their huddle. Lakers Daily provided video of the interaction.

Russ with no interest in joining Pat Bev’s defensive huddle after fouling his man on that end of the floor(h/t @JacobRude Russ with no interest in joining Pat Bev’s defensive huddle after fouling his man on that end of the floor (h/t @JacobRude)https://t.co/OrjfhvtZhK

To fans of the LA Lakers or Darvin Ham, this is the last thing they wanted to see out of Westbrook. People were expecting him to be buying in on defense, and that doesn't seem to be the case so far.

Although it is just a preseason game, the Lakers will have to continue being better on that side. They simply don't have enough on offense unless LeBron James can maybe do even more than he did last season.

Will the Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook?

Let's see what the Lakers decide to do now with Russell Westbrook. There have been reports that they are interested in trading him, but nothing has come to fruition.

To be traded to Indiana for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, the Lakers might decide to finally attach one of their future first-round picks. If they can add shooters around LeBron James and Anthony Davis can stay healthy, the Lakers can try to improve from last season's 33-49 mark.

Los Angeles has one more preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday before taking on the Golden State Warriors to open the season.

On top of the clear frustration that Russell Westbrook showed in the clip, he also didn't play well. He played 25 minutes with only five points, four assists and three rebounds. As usual, James carried his team as he finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds in 25 minutes.

Lakers fans on social media already seem fed up with what Brodie did in the clip, and many are calling for him to be traded.

Los Angeles might have a difficult task on its hands to get the player it wants in return for Westbrook. But as the days continue, his hours in Los Angeles seem numbered.

This team needs to capitalize on the short window it has with LeBron possibly retiring within the next few seasons. And it doesn't look as if Westbrook is the guy who's going to help the Lakers bring home another title.

