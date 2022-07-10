Video: Steph Curry emulates his iconic 'night night' celebration after draining a long range shot at American Century Golf Championship

Steph Curry, one of the most gifted athletes in the world, can play multiple sports at a high level. The four-time NBA champion has established himself as the greatest shooter in the league's history, and he recently showed why he has earned the title.

While the Golden State Warriors work to develop a team to defend their title, Curry is enjoying his well-deserved break in Nevada.

Curry has attended the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada. Steph Curry knocked down a long-range shot in full golf attire.

Steph Curry hits a 3-point shot on a golf course

Curry can hit 3-point shots in any situation, including on a golf course. He hit a stepback 3-pointer on the golf course, dressed in a polo shirt and slacks. After making the shot, he performed his "night night" celebration. The NBA sharpshooter made it look easy.

Steph said "night night" from Lake Tahoe

Curry joined this year's celebrity golf event at Lake Tahoe with several other high-profile NBA players and legends such as Charles Barkley, Vince Carter and Kyle Lowry. Steph's father and brother, Dell and Seth, have also made an appearance at the celebrity golf tournament.

Besides Steph Curry and other notable NBA players, this year's event has featured other notable athletes. Patrick Mahones and Aaron Rodgers headlined the NFL players, while the MLB had Joe Mauer and Brian McCann.

Sports analysts, actors, artists, and other celebrities also attended the golf event. Annika Sorenstam, one of history's best golfers, participated in the event.





is used to hitting shots from downtown, but this one was from 97 yards out!

Curry and his Warriors could make big moves

While Curry enjoys his break from basketball, the Warriors' front office has worked on improving their roster.

Over the past few days, there has been a lot of talk about the Warriors potentially trading for the former Warrior Kevin Durant.





Golden State could offer the best package for both sides: Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga & James Wiseman



Warriors have interest in trading for Kevin Durant Golden State could offer the best package for both sides: Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga & James Wiseman

Adding Durant would improve the Warriors' chances of continuing their dynastic run. Durant was arguably the best player on the Warriors during their back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018.

