Video: Steph Curry gets caught on camera putting some shots up at an amusement park during his vacation

Just days after winning his fourth championship, Steph Curry was seen shooting threes at an amusement park. A Bay Area resident shared the video of the same on his Instagram story. Curry was seen pulling from beyond the arc in a three-point contest meant for juniors. Like in the NBA, the four-time NBA champion was swishing shots with ease.

After wrapping up the finals and the championship parade, the 34-year-old still can't keep his hands off a basketball. His offseason is shorter than many others in the league. However, the two-time MVP is ready for that if it means that he can play in the NBA Finals.

Steve Kerr and others are already looking at the 2023 season with championship aspirations. However, they will first be looking to enjoy their well-deserved vacation.

With three months to go before next season, Curry has enough time to rest. But he will also need to put in some work prior to training camp to help the Warriors try to defend their title.

Steph Curry's trainer explains his physical conditioning

Steph Curry is one of the most hardworking superstars in the NBA. He was a skinny athlete when he started off his career, but the two-time MVP has come a long way since then.

Knowing that defenders try to get a lot closer to him, he has worked on his physique. He put on some extra pounds and looked to be in the best physical shape of his career during the 2021-22 season. His trainer Brandon Payne, who has been with Curry since he was a rookie, spoke on the Steiny & Guru podcast about his growth.

"A few years ago, we had the opportunity to kind off get into a much more collaborative approach between the offseason and inseason. So the Warriors staff, they had finally got into a position where they had a stable performance staff, so we were able to collaborate and work with the Warriors' strength staff to create more of a 12-month approach as opposed to kind of an inseason and offseason approach."

Payne has been working with Steph Curry for over a decade now. He stated that Curry grew into a grown man's body a lot later than the other stars. Speaking further about this, he said:

"He's added some strength. He's also added a little bit of size, but some of it has to also do with the fact that he's coming into the grown man's body now, and he's just doing it a little bit later than a few guys. Most guys get into the grown man's body around 27, 28, 29. He just got to it 33, 34, and that goes well for his future, that tells he's got a lot more left in his tank."

The 34-year-old is a superstar and watching him play is a great sight for basketball fans. He has worked hard on his conditioning and the physical aspect of his game. However, if he is able to continue doing so, Steph Curry could retire with a few more accolades under his belt.

