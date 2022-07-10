Video: Steph Curry hilariously punts away a Memphis Grizzlies ball while playing golf at American Century Championship

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is currently participating in the American Century Championship, a golf tournament. A fan handed Steph Curry a Memphis Grizzlies ball, presumably for his autograph, but the sharpshooter ended up kicking the ball away in a hilarious manner.

Someone threw a Grizzlies ball at Steph and he punted it away

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies during the postseason. Since the series concluded, Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have chirped at each other. Curry punted the ball away, introducing some levity to the heated rivalry. The crowd had a good laugh.

Steph Curry has impressed on the course at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe. The four-time NBA champion sank an incredible 97-yard shot on the 13th hole for an eagle from the middle of the fairway. He had six bogeys and a double-bogey in his first 12 holes. After eagling No. 13, he parred each remaining hole.

Other athletes such as Dell Curry, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are part of this tournament, with the proceeds going to charity.

Steph Curry's range is unlimited. Even on the golf course.

Steph Curry elevates his legacy with the fourth championship

Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally

Steph Curry has won yet another championship. He led his team to their fourth championship in eight years after defeating the Boston Celtics. The marksman also won his first Finals MVP trophy.

Curry carried the load for the Warriors in the first four games of the series. Curry averaged 31.2 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in the Finals. He shot the ball over 48% from the field and nearly 44% from the perimeter. He also averaged 2 steals per game.

Winning the Finals MVP was the icing on the cake for Curry. The lack of a Finals MVP trophy has often been used against Curry in arguments about his historical standing. This achievement has arguably elevated him into being considered one of the top 10 players of all time.

Andre Iguodala won the Finals MVP award in 2015 for the defense he played on LeBron James. Durant won two Finals MVP awards in 2017 and 2018.

