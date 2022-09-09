Video: Steph Curry prefers to host ESPYS than to be a co-host for Draymond's podcast

Steph Curry hosted the 2022 ESPYS and did an incredible job. The Golden State Warriors guard has fallen in love with the role. In fact, he would rather host the event over the next 30 years than co-host "The Draymond Green Show."

Draymond Green and Curry have been teammates for a decade, and their relationship has grown off the court. Together, they have won four titles in six finals appearances in eight years.

Green started his podcast in November 2021. In January 2022, he signed a multi-year contract to make occasional in-season appearances on "Inside the NBA." The NBA talk show is hosted by Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley.

Although Curry has made several appearances on the podcast, he would rather not become a permanent co-host. On Sports Illustrated's "This or That" with Ashley Nicole Moss, he was asked to make hard decisions between two important events in his life.

When asked if he would rather host the ESPYS for the next 30 years or be Green's permanent co-host on his podcast, he said:

"Oh, I'll see you every July for the next 30 years."

In the 2022 edition of the ESPYS, the Warriors won the award for best team. They were coming off an outstanding season, where they won their seventh title in franchise history.

Steph Curry said the fourth championship means the most to him

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have had an outstanding eight years, winning four championships and making six finals appearances. Before their 2022 triumph, their previous three championships were against arguably the best player ever, LeBron James.

However, Curry said that his most recent ring is the most important. In the same interview, he was asked if he cherishes this over the previous two he won with Kevin Durant. He responded:

"You don’t find me ugly crying on the court for no reason. That raw emotion that came out after Game 6 kind of signaled how much this meant to me. How much this meant to our team."

theScore @theScore This championship hit different for Steph Curry. This championship hit different for Steph Curry. 😭🏆 https://t.co/9dWBcWrSvX

In 2017 and 2018, Curry and Durant won back-to-back championships against James' Cleveland Cavaliers. They had a three-peat opportunity but injuries to Durant and Klay Thompson saw them lose to the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

Prior to Durant's partnership, the Warriors won the title in 2015. Sadly, they collapsed and lost a 3-1 series lead against the Cavs in 2016.

Assuming they had won the title, they would have become the undisputed best team in history. That year, they broke the Chicago Bulls' 72-10 regular-season record with a 73-9 season.

Steph Curry was also crowned the unanimous MVP that season. Unfortunately, the Warriors were unable to go all the way and became the first and only team to blow a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

