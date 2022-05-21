Video: Steph Curry takes over Dallas Mavericks, says "Night night!" to the fans after as the 3-time champion finishes with 32 points enroute a 2-0 lead in the series

Steph Curry put in yet another clinical performance in the fourth quarter to help the Golden State Warriors pull out an emphatic win in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. The two-time MVP drained some important buckets down the stretch, including the dagger that gave the Dubs a ten-point lead in the game.

Having established their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter, the Warriors never looked back. They went on to rack up 43 fourth-quarter points, courtesy of some brilliant basketball from Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney. While sinking the dagger, Curry had a few words for the Mavs squad and faithful. He said:

"Night, Night"

SportsCenter @SportsCenter STEPH SAYS GOOD NIGHT AFTER A HUGE COMEBACK STEPH SAYS GOOD NIGHT AFTER A HUGE COMEBACK 😴 https://t.co/9Pi1Q8v3fY

He also brought out his cold celebration, which sent the fans crazy at the Chase Center. Steph Curry finished with 32 points on 52.4% shooting from the field. He also grabbed 8 rebounds and had 5 assists on the night, making his presence felt throughout the game.

Kevon Looney also had a great night as he scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to become the first Warriors center since Robert Parish to have a 20/10 game in the playoffs.

The 26-year-old has been brilliant on the defensive end throughout the regular season. However, in Game 2, Looney came up big on the offensive end of the floor as well, which is what proved to be a big difference for the Dubs. With Curry and Looney playing the way they are, the Dubs can be confident of making it through to the NBA Finals this time around.

Steph Curry and Kevon Looney lead the Warriors to a stunning comeback win in Game 2

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game Two

The Warriors had a 1-0 advantage in the series, but a strong reply was expected from the Mavericks in Game 2 and that is exactly what happened. The Mavs started the game in style as they drained 72 points in the first two-quarters of the game. Luka Doncic was splendid, but so were his teammates Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith.

The Mavs were on target 15 times from three-point range in the first half alone and their high efficiency helped them bag a 14-point lead going into halftime. The Dubs had a bit of a concern as primary defender Draymond Green was in foul trouble. However, the Warriors fought through all of that and put in a clinical second-half performance to make their way back into the game after being down 19 at one point.

Golden State Warriors @warriors DIME TO DUNK



@statefarm || Assist of the Night DIME TO DUNK@statefarm || Assist of the Night https://t.co/B7ApTuR41D

Kevon Looney was vital for them in their pursuit of making this comeback. His hustling plays on the boards and timely baskets helped the Warriors cut the lead down. Jordan Poole was also a big part of it as he took the charge in the non-Curry minutes at the start of the fourth quarter.

However, when the two-time MVP took the court, the Warriors solidified their lead, courtesy of his all-around brilliance. The 34-year-old made some big plays and also drained the dagger over Dorian Finney-Smith to give the Dubs a 126-117 win at the Chase Center.

With the series heading to Dallas, the Warriors cannot start their celebrations just yet, though.

