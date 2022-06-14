Video: Steph Curry tries playing soccer-style keep-up with a basketball, almost ends up hilariously taking out the NBA TV crew before Game 5 of NBA Finals

After his epic performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Steph Curry was locked in on his Game 5 preparations.

The two-time MVP’s soccer skills, however, are not nearly as good as his shooting touch in basketball. His kicked ball sailed over his intended target, landing perfectly square on the NBA TV crew who were covering the game.

If not for Jamal Crawford’s exceptional instincts and reaction, the live feed could have been cut short had the ball hit someone on the set.

Crawford passed the ball back to the Golden State Warriors’ deadly gunner, who calmly sunk another three-point shot.

Ironically enough, when the ball nearly hit them, Hall-of-Famer Isiah Thomas was retelling Curry’s jaw-dropping Game 4 exploits.

The 2022 NBA Finals are turning out to be Steph Curry’s series so far. No one’s been more impressive on the game’s biggest stage than the three-time champ over the last four games. He had duds in Games 1 and 3, but when it mattered the most, the eight-time All-Star shone the brightest.

Instead of going down 1-3 against the Boston Celtics, the series is now tied heading into Game 5 at Chase Center.

Steph Curry’s 43-point effort in Game 4 was easily the best game of a storied career in several NBA Finals appearances. It was also a masterpiece that sent his critics scampering for words to keep up the narrative that he doesn’t live up to the hype.

Curry is set to push the Warriors to the brink of another title. He has been shooting with deadly accuracy and will be playing in front of a fired-up crowd who adore him.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are off to a great start

The Golden State Warriors are looking to grab a pivotal 3-2 series lead.

The momentum the Golden State Warriors took in Game 4 looked to be firmly on their side in the first 24 minutes of Game 5.

Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Steph Curry carried the team to an early 39-51 lead, which could have been bigger.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Andrew Wiggins up to 14 points and seven rebounds in this first half. He's made a few needed late clock tough 2s when the Warriors offense has been stuck in mud. Andrew Wiggins up to 14 points and seven rebounds in this first half. He's made a few needed late clock tough 2s when the Warriors offense has been stuck in mud.

Wiggins’ 16 points paced the team, while Curry scored 10 despite missing all three attempts from long-range. The biggest and brightest news has been Green, who put up eight points after totaling 18 in the previous four games.

Boston, however, has been amazing coming off a loss. They are 8-0 following a defeat this postseason, which will guarantee a fightback before the game ends.

StatMuse @statmuse Draymond Green points:



4 — Games 3 & 4 combined

4 — First 4:30 minutes of Game 5 Draymond Green points:4 — Games 3 & 4 combined4 — First 4:30 minutes of Game 5 https://t.co/VVN5AZbZoi

Another 24 minutes is a lifetime in basketball, but the Golden State Warriors are confident that they can get the job done.

The Warriors will be looking to follow their superstar, who’s primed for a big night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

