Video: "The d**keating is crazy!"- Toronto Raptors forward hilariously calls out LeBron James' fans on an online stream

Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes sounded off on LeBron James' most devoted supporters. Fans went into a frenzy when the latter played at The CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle last weekend. LeBron's presence was heavily anticipated, and some supporters even camped outside the venue the night before.

James got the crowd's attention during warmups as he went through his pre-game routines. The four-time NBA MVP casually dunked the ball, and fans couldn't contain their excitement. Despite it being a simple dunk, one fan sitting courtside tried to dap LeBron James.

On a recent online stream, Scottie Barnes commented on the reaction of LeBron's fans, saying:

"Hey I want y'all to watch this next clip and tell me if the d**keating is crazy! Watch what the man does here, now, and they went crazy. No way, no way! He's d**keating with a hat on!"

Here's a clip of Barnes' reaction (h/t NBA Central):

LeBron James' mere presence has always seen fans go berserk. LBJ remains popular among NBA fans of all ages due to his longevity in the league. He has one the largest fanbases among global athletes. It's not surprising to see him receive overwhelming support from fans, especially during local Pro-Am games in Seattle.

The 2022-23 NBA season could be the most important of LeBron James' career

LeBron James is all set to begin his 20th season. The four-time MVP will be eager to return to the playoffs and lead the LA Lakers to another title. James has won one championship in four years, missing the playoffs twice and suffering a first-round loss.

Many have questioned his position among the all-time Lakers greats. Winning another title with the team will bolster his legacy. James is also edging closer to breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time regular season scoring record.

17.6 PPG across 76 games played

20.9 PPG across 64 games played

27.1 PPG across 49 games played Here’s what LeBron James will need to average according to games played in order to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s All-Time Scoring Leader this season:17.6 PPG across 76 games played20.9 PPG across 64 games played27.1 PPG across 49 games played Here’s what LeBron James will need to average according to games played in order to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s All-Time Scoring Leader this season:👑17.6 PPG across 76 games played👑 20.9 PPG across 64 games played👑 27.1 PPG across 49 games played https://t.co/x8uiW285Fm

Achieving that milestone will be one of James' remarkable achievements. It could also potentially strengthen his case as the greatest player of all time.

These goals make the 2021-22 NBA season one of the biggest of LeBron's career. It will be a tough road ahead, considering the Lakers aren't among this season's title favorites. Their roster doesn't stack up well against their rivals. It will likely take a herculean effort from James to achieve his individual and collective goals next year.

