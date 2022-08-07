Video: “There is a grenade and you blew up and you are done” - Steph Curry explains importance of quick decision-making in Curry camp

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is giving back to the community. He is yet another high-profile NBA player hosting basketball camps. The greatest shooter God has ever created imparted priceless information about his game to budding basketball players.

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula Stephen Curry telling players at Curry Camp about making decisions in .5 seconds: Stephen Curry telling players at Curry Camp about making decisions in .5 seconds: https://t.co/OnDCKULMo0

Steph Curry is known for his shooting and his movements without the basketball. In this video, the Baby-Faced Assassin speaks about the importance of quick decision-making. Curry said the ball is a live grenade, and players have under a second to choose what to do with the ball.

"I'm either catching and shooting or catching and dribbling. ... If you held the ball for one second, that is a grenade and it blew up and you're done. Alright, so think about that. You only have .5 seconds to make a decision, and that's when you get the dominoes to fall.

"Alright, on the weak side, strong side, whatever it is. We are giving you all some terminology, you know .5 basketball. That's a good one to take back to y'alls teams," Curry said.

Curry Camp 2022 hosts the top 26 high school prospects, boys and girls, in San Francisco. Budding players get to learn from one of the all-time greats as they participate in scrimmages. Young players can also run different drills and improve their fundamentals. Former NBA player Brandon Jennings and current NBA player Kent Bazemore were also part of the camp.

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula Stephen Curry & Brandon Jennings teaching pick & roll to players at Curry Camp in SF: Stephen Curry & Brandon Jennings teaching pick & roll to players at Curry Camp in SF: https://t.co/5dBPsY52B7

How many 3-pointers will Steph Curry make in his career?

Steph Curry attempts a shot from the stands.

Unarguably the greatest shooter of all time, Curry has been breaking records for a while. Drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2009, Curry has propelled the franchise to five consecutive NBA Finals, winning three alongside Draymond Green, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

Curry is a career 43.1% shooter from 3-point range. He made 4.5 per game in his 13th season in the league. With Klay Thompson as his partner in crime, Curry has had many open looks throughout his illustrious career. He has led the Warriors into 5 NBA Finals appearances, winning four.

Steph Curry averages around 300 3-pointers per season, including in the postseason and the regular season. The marksman made 376 three-pointers this past season. He had to carry more of the load earlier in the season as Thompson was injured. Curry started the season by attempting a career-high 13.5 3-pointers per game, but that number decreased when Thompson returned.

Steph Curry's contract with the Warriors runs until the end of the 2025-26 season, at which point Curry will be 37. If he plays until then and keeps up this rate, he could end up with more than 4,200 3-pointers in his illustrious career.

These kinds of numbers are mind-boggling. The greatest shooter of all time has revolutionized how the sport is played. Arguably, no other player has changed the game as much as Curry.

