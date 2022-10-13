Video: "There’s nothing like that open air with that breeze in your face on the Pacific Ocean” – Klay Thompson looks invigorated cruising in his boat to reach Chase Center

Truly one of the most interesting players in the NBA, Klay Thompson showed on Twitter how he travels to practice. The Golden State Warriors All-Star shooter took to his iconic boat to display how he went about his days during the rehab process.

Part of what makes Thompson such an interesting person in the league is his genuine personality. Posted on the Warriors' Twitter account, Thompson showed how it's done in the ocean. Accompanied by his dog, Rocco, the four-time champion confidently went to practice riding his boat. Cruising in the bay, Thompson was invigorated by the boat ride to work.

"There’s nothing like that open air with that breeze in your face on the Pacific Ocean. Just a feeling that is close to priceless," Thompson said.

When asked if riding his boat was his therapy during his rehab process, Thompson said:

"Just something about the ocean that's just, like, calming and therapeutic and resets your whole soul. I was out here so much when I was able to, you know, after I got the cast off and the boot, and, man, it was really good days."

How does Klay Thompson get to practice?The open seas.

When was asked if it felt good to be a champion once again, Thompson said:

"It makes all those days more that worth it, and I'm just trying to literally enjoy every single minute I'm on the floor, I'm on the bench, the pregame prep, travel days, all of it."

Thompson is coming off a much-awaited return to the court and the NBA Finals. His return gave the team an additional offensive threat. His experience and presence was obviously valuable and gave the team a boost to the title. Thompson may have missed two full seasons, but he is still a threat from anywhere.

New season, new role for Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson

Even after suffering season-ending injuries, Klay Thompson was still able to return. Although a bit slower than before, Thompson is still a big offensive threat.

During his absence, the Golden State Warriors were able to draft significant players who could be rising stars.

One of those was Jordan Poole, who has evolved into a strong backcourt player alongside Stephen Curry. Poole has emerged as an offensive juggernaut. His production has seen an increase ever since he was drafted by the Warriors with the 28th pick in 2019.

What does that mean for Thompson? He's still a very capable player and is very reliable as a perimeter shooter. Although he's a slower defender, he can still keep up with the league's best offensive stars.

Thompson is too valuable for the Warriors, which is why they might move him to being the team's sixth man. It's not much of a downgrade, but it'll help the five-time All-Star find his stride on the court.

