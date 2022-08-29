Video: Throwback clip shows Gilbert Arenas chickening out of crossing Kobe Bryant after claiming to do so earlier

The 2007 NBA All-Star game saw a hysterical moment involving Gilbert Arenas and Kobe Bryant. The resultant outcome was hilarious, with the Washington Wizards star making a bold claim before the game.

Gilbert Arenas was one of the most gifted players of his era. Playing with the Washington Wizards, "Agent Zero" earned three All-Star selections throughout his NBA career.

Having earned his third All-Star selection in a row, Arenas was quickly emerging as one of the best offensive players in the game.

The Wizards guard made a rather bold claim ahead of his All-Star game matchup against LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Speaking to All-Star teammate Vince Carter during warmups, Arenas said:

"Watch how bad I cross Kobe up. I'mma yank him."

Imitating the sound effects of the popular video game Mortal Kombat, Carter and Arenas shared a laugh over the prospect of the play.

However, the first play of the game saw a different follow-up to the comments. With the East winning the tip-off, LeBron James dribbled the ball up the court.

With the first move, Arenas curled off a screen to get a clean look at the rim. Taking a three-pointer instead of putting the ball on the floor to "cross up" Bryant, Arenas missed the rim entirely.

Gilbert Arenas' misery continued throughout the rest of the game. With Kobe Bryant ending the game with 31 points, Arenas paled in comparison with only eight of his own. Additionally, the West came away with a rather sizeable 153-132 win.

With Bryant having the last laugh, "Agent Zero" came up short on his claims before the game.

The rivalry between Kobe Bryant and Gilbert Arenas

Kobe Bryant and Gilbert Arenas in action

Kobe Bryant and Gilbert Arenas didn't play many games against each other as they were in different conferences. However, of the 16 matchups the two had, Kobe came out on top more often.

The rivalry between the two stars was intense. With Kobe winning nine of the sixteen battles, Arenas put up a great fight against the Lakers.

Arenas' most iconic performance against Bryant would have to be his 60-point game in the 2006-07 season. The epic performance may have been the backdrop for the All-Star game showdown.

With impressive trash talk from Arenas, who dubbed himself "the black mongoose" before the game, the Wizards star went to work on Bryant.

While the 60-point game was a highlight for Arenas' career, Bryant did his fair share of damage to the Washington Wizards. Bryant averaged 29.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists in his outings against Arenas. Bryant practically had the Wizards guard beat in every statistical department.

While his career has been laced with controversy, Arenas is widely regarded as one of the best scoring guards of his generation. He ended his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2012 and played professional basketball overseas in China.

