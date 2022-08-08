Video: Toronto Raptors sophomore puts the clamps on James Harden in training camp, earns praise

The NBA's reigning rookie of the year, Scottie Barnes, showed off his defensive chops against James Harden at an open run. With Barnes taking on one of the best offensive players in the league, the video provided insight into his offseason development.

The offseason has givens fans some rather valuable pearls in terms of action from NBA players. The offseason has been eventful, whether it is player workouts, open tournaments or pro runs.

A recent video from "Rico Hines" has gone viral. The video features Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden and Toronto Raptors star rookie Scottie Barnes going head-to-head.

Although Barnes was in an unfavorable position to defend one of the game's most skilled offensive players, the sophomore held his own. Staying in front of Harden and hounding him fullcourt, Barnes forced the superstar guard to pass the ball.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



(h/t Scottie Barnes with the clamps on James Harden(h/t @RapsMuse Scottie Barnes with the clamps on James Harden 👀🔥(h/t @RapsMuse) https://t.co/aAMr06uVma

The situation got more intense as Barnes clapped in Harden's face as he got the ball back. Taking on the challenge, Harden drove to the basket on his dominant side.

Barnes responded skilfully as he defended Harden's right hand to seal the crossover and the passing lane. Successfully trapping Harden with the help-side defender on his right, Barnes forced a bad shot out of the 76ers guard.

Scottie Barnes was also clapping in celebration as his team went on the offensive after his tremendous defensive play. Barnes also earned praise from James Harden for his display.

RaptorsUpdates @RaptorsUD James harden on Scottie Barnes James harden on Scottie Barnes https://t.co/rui8I6juxR

Barnes has given Raptors fans more to be excited about in the upcoming season. As one of the most talented players from last year's draft, the forward is due to have a breakout season soon.

Scottie Barnes' matchup against James Harden shows his potential for growth

Scottie Barnes shoots over Georges Niang.

Scottie Barnes has actively participated in Rico Hines' runs this offseason. An earlier clip saw Barnes embarrassed by James Harden with a smooth, unorthodox variation of a turnaround jumper. However, the sophomore held his own in the following sessions.

Brotherly Love @PhillyVsYOU ‍ twitter.com/rapsmuse/statu… RapsMuse⚪️ @RapsMuse I was fortunate enough to attend this workout and I figured I’d track the Scottie vs. James Harden matchup



Final Stats by Scottie with James Harden as the sole defender:



36 points

15/17 Shooting

6/6PM

fouls drawn

10 assists

0 Turnovers



Maybe Harden should already retire? I was fortunate enough to attend this workout and I figured I’d track the Scottie vs. James Harden matchupFinal Stats by Scottie with James Harden as the sole defender:36 points15/17 Shooting6/6PMfouls drawn10 assists 0 Turnovers Maybe Harden should already retire? https://t.co/7sBV3vwWKP LMAO James harden was out there TOYING with Scottie Barnes bumass … he hit a spin around step back 3 on his trash ass LMAO James harden was out there TOYING with Scottie Barnes bumass … he hit a spin around step back 3 on his trash ass 😂👨‍🍳 twitter.com/rapsmuse/statu… https://t.co/PCnZvHmBbw

This resilience is an impressive trait displayed by the rising star. Barnes was one of the most complete players in his rookie class last season. However, his growth as a player will be worth following.

Although the clips don't represent how much he has grown, his energy and mentality indicate his potential to grow. With Harden also taking note of these qualities, Barnes could be in for a breakout season.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Scottie Barnes was going OFF at Rico Hines Runs @ricohinesbball @scottbarnes561 Scottie Barnes was going OFF at Rico Hines Runs 🔥 @ricohinesbball @scottbarnes561 https://t.co/RdqeJZRPnh

Barnes averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds last season. Having played 74 games, Barnes also had an impressive field goal percentage of 49.2%.

Barnes garnered significant interest for his potential after his rookie season. With Toronto being linked with the Brooklyn Nets in Kevin Durant talks, Barnes was often mentioned as a potential asset in the trade. But the Raptors' stubborn position on keeping Barnes suggests his value to the team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott