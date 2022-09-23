Video: Warriors coach admires Steph Curry’s ferocious commitment to perform at the highest level, says age is not an obstacle for him to be a great athlete

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has continued to showcase his dominance on the court. Although he is 34 years old, Warriors coach Steve Kerr believes that age won't slow down Curry.

Curry has shown that he's still playing at an elite level at this juncture of his career. The sharpshooting point guard looks to have plenty of high-level basketball left in the tank. After an impressive championship run by the Warriors last season, it's clear that the window is open to add more titles.

Golden State will bring back a team that is arguably deeper than its previous championship roster. At the heart of that roster is Curry. Coach Kerr recently spoke to the media. He said that Curry could continue to play at a high level for years to come.

Kerr compared Steph Curry to former point guards like Steve Nash and John Stockton, who were elite players late into their careers. Kerr said:

"I think of Steve Nash a lot when I think of Steph. I watched Steve play in Phoenix at a really high level until 40. John Stockton did the same thing in Utah. You're talking about athletes who are ferociously committed to their craft. He's devoted to being at the top of his game for as long as he can."

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors look to repeat in 2022-23

Steph Curry is about to begin his 14th season in the league. However, he has shown no signs of slowing down. Last season, Curry averaged 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists on 43.7% shooting.

Curry raised his game to another level in the playoffs. In 22 games, he averaged 27.4 points, 5.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds. He shot 45.9 %, including 39.7% from beyond the arc. He won the Western Conference finals MVP as well as the NBA Finals MVP, the first of his career.

Fresh off a championship run and with an entire offseason to train, Curry and the Golden State Warriors will be eager to defend their crown. The current roster is built to contend for years with the right mix of experience and youth.

The Warriors' impressive roster will give them an opportunity to hit the ground running when the new season starts on Oct. 19. The long offseason could prove to be especially important for Klay Thompson. After being out for two and a half years due to injuries, Thompson finally made his return last season.

However, it was clearly evident that Thompson wasn't back to his best. This offseason was the first in three years where he didn't have to go through rehab. With an entire offseason of training behind his back, Warriors fans can expect the old Klay Thompson to return and torch teams from beyond the arc.

