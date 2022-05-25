Video: "What is making young kids do this stuff... Our politicians, they are the worst example" - Charles Barkley goes on a heartfelt rant on Texas shooting incident

Charles Barkley was the latest in a long line of athletes who expressed concern and shared their heartfelt emotions following the school shooting in Texas. Many celebrities voiced their opinions in the aftermath of a deadly shooting which left 19 kids dead.

Yesterday, a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school killed 19 children and two teachers Tuesday. The massacre began at 11:32 a.m., police said. The shooter opened fire in a fourth-grade classroom, sending the children fleeing for their lives.

Charles Barkley was heard conveying a profound and sincere rant with regards to the mass killing. Barkley said-

"It's been a rough couple of weeks man, it's been a rough couple of weeks man. That thing in Buffalo, shook us all up, and this thing today shook us up. It was heartbreaking to me in both instances, what is making young kids do this stuff? These last two attacks were carried out by young kids."

Charles Barkley's ardent thoughts come with direct references to the multiple tragedies that have taken place in the US over the past couple of weeks.

'Gun Violence' has been an extensive cause of concern in the United States of America for the better part of three decades. Yet, neither any reforms have been put in place, nor have they abolished the practice of resorting to such brutal means.

Charles Barkley and the NBA on TNT crew voiced their frustrations over the mass shooting that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Barkley added-

"You know, it should be hard to get guns, it's way too easy to get guns. The 'Ghost' guns thing is a big issue in this country. And our politicians, they are the worst examples that we can follow....This stuff man, I never want to get numb to it, because you got grandkids, I got grandkids, you got young kids, you send them to school, you never used to think like when you send your kids to school, something bad was going to happen."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport “You never used to think when you send your kids to school, something bad was gonna happen. … It’s just a sad day for our country.”



Chuck and the NBA on TNT crew speak on the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas “You never used to think when you send your kids to school, something bad was gonna happen. … It’s just a sad day for our country.”Chuck and the NBA on TNT crew speak on the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas https://t.co/e3TMJdTrge

There has to be serious reprocussions for these repeated acts of barbarity, starting with the politicians right at the top of the food chain. The lawmakers need to be held accountable for their mishaps and lapses in judgment passing such imprudent laws, which could have serious consequences.

Charles Barkley's response

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

'Chuck' shared a perfect response to the current situation that has been unfolding in the United States. The disappointment that Barkley voiced must be heard by any individual, not just Americans, who advocate for peace.

Charles Barkley was not the only sportspersonality to share his perspective on the mass killings that occurred. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and most importantly head coach Steve Kerr also expressed themselves in a speech which has since united the nation.

Kerr's response can be viewed below.

Golden State Warriors @warriors Steve Kerr on today's tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Steve Kerr on today's tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas. https://t.co/lsJ8RzPcmC

A line must be drawn and action must be taken to rectify such horrors, for the sake of a better future for generations to come.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar