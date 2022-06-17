Video: "WHAT THEY GONNA SAY NOW?!" - Draymond Green with a triumphant response for critics after going hot from 3 in Game 6 as Golden State Warriors win their 4th NBA title in 8 years

Draymond Green was the happiest man on Thursday. After having a hostile Boston Celtics fanbase target him repeatedly, Green produced his best game of the NBA Finals in Game 6. His performance helped the Golden State Warriors earn their fourth NBA title in eight years.

While Steph Curry once again led the way with his scoring heroics (34 points on 12-of-21 shooting), Draymond Green produced an all-round statline. He recorded 12 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks as the Warriors closed out the Celtics 103-90 in Game 6.

It was Green's best showing of the finals. Not only did he hit double-digit scoring for the first time versus the Celtics, but he also tallied his first double-double of the series (points and rebounds).

Having gone 0-for-11 from downtown through the first five games, Green also knocked down two triples in Game 6 while shooting 50.0% (5-for-10). For a player who has been continuously scrutinized, this was the perfect game to silence his detractors.

Draymond Green wasn't afraid to respond to his critics in the aftermath of the Golden State Warriors winning their seventh NBA title in franchise history.

Following the series-clinching win, a hyped-up Green could be seen in the company of Warriors coach Steve Kerr and former teammate Shaun Livingston, shouting:

"WHAT THEY GONNA SAY NOW?"

"It's gonna be an incredible episode" - Draymond Green on soon-to-be-recorded podcast

Following the championship victory, Draymond Green also told reporters that his latest podcast would indeed be a special one. He told the media:

"It's gonna be an incredible episode. I told y'all before. Don't let us win. ... Tune in, it's gonna be epic."

With their latest finals win, the Golden State Warriors are the second team in the last 32 years to win four titles in eight NBA seasons. The Chicago Bulls were the first team to achieve this feat when they won six titles between 1991 and 1998.

Green, however, does not believe that this is the end of the road for Golden State. With Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole playing alongside him, Green is confident that the Warriors will continue striving for more championships. He said:

"We're gonna get 'em til the wheels fall off."

