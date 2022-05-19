Video: "Where is he getting the mannerisms from King James?" - Drake posts adorable video of son Adonis playing basketball, LeBron James responds

Rapper Drake recently posted a video of his son Adonis going through some basketball drills and adorably mimicking some of LA Lakers star LeBron James' mannerisms. Adonis was tapping his chest like LeBron does when the latter makes a basket or is preparing to shoot a fadeaway jump shot in the post.

Here's a clip of Adonis going through his drills:

Drake mentioned LeBron James in his caption, hinting that Adonis is indeed catching on to the four-time NBA MVP's mannerisms.

"where is he getting the mannerisms from @kingjames," wrote Drake.

Adonis also wore a LeBron James' Lakers jersey during his workout. The King reposted the video on his Instagram story, captioning it:

"My nephew really love the game!!"

The 35-year-old rap artist's love for the sport is no secret. He has been his hometown team, the Toronto Raptors' global ambassador since 2013 and can often be spotted sitting courtside for NBA games. Drake also has great relationships with NBA players and can often be spotted hanging out or partying with them.

It wouldn't be surprising to see him push Adonis to become a professional player, considering how the four-year-old is playing at his age. Having Drake added to the list as an 'NBA dad' would be an exciting thing to watch out for the fans.

What's next for LeBron James and the LA Lakers?

LeBron James and the LA Lakers endured a disappointing 2021-22 NBA season. They were the preseason favorites to win the Western Conference, but failed to make the playoffs. The Lakers finished 11th, and couldn't reach the play-in tournament either.

The LA Lakers' new big-three featuring James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook struggled to develop chemistry with LBJ and AD unable to stay healthy during long stretches of the season.

Additionally, Westbrook failed to adapt to playing alongside the Lakers' co-captains. The coaching staff, led by Frank Vogel, wasn't able to identify a role that would allow Russ to be efficient as LA eventually faced early elimination from the playoffs race.

LeBron James' LA Lakers have plenty of calls to make in the upcoming offseason. It will start with their search for a new head coach, followed by their decision on whether or not to trade Russell Westbrook.

As per NBA rumors, the Lakers are likely to keep Westbrook rather than make a move this summer. They have asked their head coaching candidates during interviews about how they would use the 2018 NBA MVP in their system, leading to speculation that LA is indeed interested in keeping the former OKC Thunder superstar.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in Hollywood, especially with LeBron James' window to win a fifth ring closing down. James will be 38 in December later this year, edging closer to his retirement from the sport.

