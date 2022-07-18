Video: “Who the hell is Max? My name is Giannis” - Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo cooks up another dad joke 

Giannis Antetokounmpo has never missed an opportunity to remind fans he is one of the funniest players in the NBA. Antetokounmpo frequently shares dad jokes and puns. He recently cracked up his online followers, posting a video of one of his latest jokes, saying:

"Hey guys, I'm not gonna lie, first time I heard that my wife was cheating on me was, it was kinda like a hard pill to swallow. She texts me back, she was like, 'I'll be back in 15-20 minutes max,' and I was like, 'who the hell is Max? My name is Giannis!"

The two-time NBA MVP has increased the frequency of making dad jokes, especially after winning his first title with the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo cracked up reporters and fans during press conferences with his dad jokes last season.

His off-court personality has made him one of the most likable athletes. Not many players can balance their fierce competitiveness on the court with an easy-going approach off of it like the "Greek Freak."

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks remain a legitimate title contender following smart offseason moves

The Milwaukee Bucks failed in their pursuit of defending their title last season. Khris Middleton's absence contributed to their second-round loss to the eventual Eastern Conference champions Boston Celtics.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated as usual, while Jrue Holiday rose to the occasion. They made sure the Bucks went down with a fight but lost Game 7 on the road. Milwaukee has managed to retain the majority of its rotation players.

They have added veteran Joe Ingles to bolster their wing-depth while retaining Wesley Matthews, Bobby Portis, Serge Ibaka, and Jevon Carter. The Bucks have positioned themselves to contend in the Eastern Conference yet again.

With perennial MVP candidate Antetokounmpo, a healthy Khris Middleton and the ever-reliable Jrue Holiday, the Bucks could make it to the Finals.

It will be a tough road for them, though. The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have improved their roster significantly. The Brooklyn Nets could also threaten if they retain Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. The Miami Heat aren't going anywhere, either.

