Video: Wholesome moment at Chase Center as Golden State Big 3 of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green vibe and dance with fans as crowd celebrates Dubs' qualifying for NBA Finals

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green danced and celebrated with fans after leading the Golden State Warriors to the NBA Finals after their 120-110 Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks in the conference finals.

The Chase Center went into a frenzy towards the end of the game. The Warriors' Big Three couldn't help but join the celebrations.

Here's a clip of the moment (via Bleacher Report):

That back to the finals feeling 🕺

Steph Curry won the inaugural Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP award, averaging 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists against Dallas, shooting 44% from the floor, including 43% from the 3-point range.

He wasn't at his best in Game 5, scoring 15 points on 29.2% shooting. Nevertheless, Klay Thompson made sure the Warriors didn't slip up, as he tallied a game-high 32-points on 48% shooting, including eight triples.

Golden State Warriors make sixth Finals appearance in eight years

The Golden State Warriors had to endure a tough road back to the top after their 2019 Finals loss. They were arguably the best team in the league at the time, stacked with one of the most talented rosters.

That Finals run turned out to be a disaster for the team, though. Klay Thompson suffered an ACL injury, while Kevin Durant sustained an Achilles injury. Thompson was sidelined the next season, while Durant left to join the Brooklyn Nets.

To exacerbate matters, Steph Curry broke his hand and almost missed the entire campaign. That saw the Warriors drop to the bottom of the 2019-20 Western Conference standings.

The Warriors suffered a big blow before the 2020-21 campaign even started. Klay Thompson suffered an Achilles tear in the offseason that ruled him out for the second campaign. Curry played at an MVP-caliber level and won the scoring title. However, the Warriors fell short in the play-in tournament, failing to make the playoffs for the second year running.

The Warriors weren't expected to win the Western Conference this year, but against all odds, they stormed their way back to the NBA Finals. Klay Thompson made steady progress after making his season debut in January and is playing like his old self. Meanwhile, Steph Curry and Draymond Green played like the All-Stars they were during the Dubs' dynasty years.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Steph, Klay and Draymond will play their SIXTH NBA Finals together

The trio have an excellent supporting cast featuring veterans Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins, and young players Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

Curry, Thompson and Green's leadership has been key to the Golden State Warriors' run in the 2022 playoffs so far as they seek to go all the way.

