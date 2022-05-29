Video: "Y'all fine me all the time; Fine him" - Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry continue to be at their hilarious best, latter requests NBA not to fine him for cursing

Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry showed their true mettle by leading the Miami Heat to a huge win on the road against the Boston Celtics. Miami’s veteran stars showed their team how to play when pressure is at its most intense and when the lights are brightest.

Butler and Lowry, who normally do post-game interviews together, were visibly relieved and happy that the series is returning to FTX Arena. Lowry was so impressed with “Jimmy Buckets” all-time performance that he cursed when asked what he thought of Butler's game.

Realizing that the NBA will fine him for cursing, especially in front of the media, Kyle Lowry pleaded that his case was inadvertent. Jimmy Butler, however, would have none of it, stating:

“I definitely say you have to fine him. Definitely! Y’all fine me all the time. Fine him.”

Dime @DimeUPROXX



Jimmy: "Y'all fine me all the time. Fine him."



Kyle Lowry says Jimmy Butler was "f***ing incredible" and then immediately begs the NBA not to fine him

Butler and Lowry normally horse around during post-game pressers, but they have not had that chance the last few games. Before the Miami Heat forced a Game 7 on Sunday, their press conferences have been expectedly serious, even gloomy.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The Heat force a Game 7 as the series heads back to Miami

The crucial win at TD Garden promptly brought out the natural inclination of the good friends to joke around and have fun with the media. They only have about a day to get back to business. They expect to get back into the NBA Finals and vie for a championship.

The Miami Heat go only as far as Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry can take them

The Miami Heat veteran stars carried their team to force Game 7 against the Boston Celtics on Sunday. [Photo: FanSided]

It’s no coincidence that two of the Miami Heat’s most impressive wins against the Boston Celtics came when Jimmy Butler went bananas. Game 1 to open the Eastern Conference finals was one example. He put on the same masterful display in Game 6 to tie the series at three games apiece.

Lowry’s importance has been emphasized in his absence. The Miami Heat badly needed everything he could give them after Butler suffered from nagging knee inflammation. Miami's point guard battled a bothersome injury to back up Butler.

When it was win-or-go-home time, Kyle Lowry ably backed up “Jimmy Buckets” to push the series to a deciding Game 7 in Florida.

StatMuse @statmuse Kyle Lowry tonight:



18 PTS

10 AST

4 3PT



The most points he's scored this playoffs.

If both of are healthy after a bruising Game 6, the Miami Heat have a very good chance of coming out of the East. If one or both of them are compromised, Heat Nation can only curse at their misfortune.

